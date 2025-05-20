    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Provider of cloud-based order management fulfillmenttools expands client base with Thalia

    Cologne (ots) - Since 2020, https://fulfillmenttools.com/en/company/ has been
    supporting numerous retailers with its order management solutions, helping them
    create their own omnichannel experience that seamlessly connects
    brick-and-mortar and online retail. Thalia, the market-leading omnichannel
    bookseller in German-speaking countries, is now also opting for
    fulfillmenttools' solutions: The company is currently building its own logistics
    and production center as part of its 'Log2025' logistics strategy with the
    so-called omnichannel hub in Marl, Westphalia. This also involved analyzing and
    optimizing its IT infrastructure, subsequently replacing existing order
    management solutions with a modern, cloud-based order management system from
    fulfillmenttools-primarily to increase the efficiency of the omnichannel model.

    Holistic planning and supply chain management for greater efficiency

    Order management from fulfillmenttools is one of the key elements in the new IT
    infrastructure. It increases the efficiency of omnichannel processes by
    improving the availability of goods and service levels while reducing stock
    levels. In addition, fulfillmenttools determines the optimum procurement
    channels for all product groups and ranges across Thalia's entire logistics
    network, from end-customer orders to repeat orders in bookshops and from
    suppliers worldwide. With the planned introduction of the 'ship-from-store'
    concept in the future, bookshops will also function as dispatch warehouses.
    Further advantages of order management from fulfillmenttools include the rapid
    integration of the system and the improved data quality.

    The collaboration with Thalia is particularly valuable for fulfillmenttools,
    allowing the Cologne-based company to further strengthen its position as a
    holistic provider of innovative fulfilment solutions: "We are confident that we
    can provide the market leader in German-speaking book retail with valuable
    support in overcoming logistical challenges-contributing to the company's
    success. At the same time, we are grateful for the trust placed in us. This
    partnership reaffirms that we can meet the challenges of major players in both
    online and offline retail with our tailor-made order management solutions," says
    Udo Rauch, Managing Director of fulfillmenttools.

    The order management system from fulfillmenttools now enables Thalia to serve
    its customers across various channels in the most cost-optimized way possible:
    "To achieve this, we need a holistic supply chain planning and control concept
    that standardizes, streamlines, and, where possible, automates processes. With
    fulfillmenttools' order management system, we have found exactly the right
    solution," explains Marco Rebohm, Managing Director Logistics & Supply Chain at
    Thalia.

    Strong partnership between fulfilmenttools and adesso wins Thalia tender

    Project partner adesso is one of the leading IT consulting and system
    integration companies in Germany and provides significant support in consulting
    and implementing fulfilmenttools' order management system. The strong
    partnership between fulfilmenttools and adesso was able to prevail against
    industry giants in an international tendering process thanks to its
    state-of-the-art technology and extensive retail expertise.

