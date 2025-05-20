Provider of cloud-based order management fulfillmenttools expands client base with Thalia
Cologne (ots) - Since 2020, https://fulfillmenttools.com/en/company/ has been
supporting numerous retailers with its order management solutions, helping them
create their own omnichannel experience that seamlessly connects
brick-and-mortar and online retail. Thalia, the market-leading omnichannel
bookseller in German-speaking countries, is now also opting for
fulfillmenttools' solutions: The company is currently building its own logistics
and production center as part of its 'Log2025' logistics strategy with the
so-called omnichannel hub in Marl, Westphalia. This also involved analyzing and
optimizing its IT infrastructure, subsequently replacing existing order
management solutions with a modern, cloud-based order management system from
fulfillmenttools-primarily to increase the efficiency of the omnichannel model.
Holistic planning and supply chain management for greater efficiency
Holistic planning and supply chain management for greater efficiency
Order management from fulfillmenttools is one of the key elements in the new IT
infrastructure. It increases the efficiency of omnichannel processes by
improving the availability of goods and service levels while reducing stock
levels. In addition, fulfillmenttools determines the optimum procurement
channels for all product groups and ranges across Thalia's entire logistics
network, from end-customer orders to repeat orders in bookshops and from
suppliers worldwide. With the planned introduction of the 'ship-from-store'
concept in the future, bookshops will also function as dispatch warehouses.
Further advantages of order management from fulfillmenttools include the rapid
integration of the system and the improved data quality.
The collaboration with Thalia is particularly valuable for fulfillmenttools,
allowing the Cologne-based company to further strengthen its position as a
holistic provider of innovative fulfilment solutions: "We are confident that we
can provide the market leader in German-speaking book retail with valuable
support in overcoming logistical challenges-contributing to the company's
success. At the same time, we are grateful for the trust placed in us. This
partnership reaffirms that we can meet the challenges of major players in both
online and offline retail with our tailor-made order management solutions," says
Udo Rauch, Managing Director of fulfillmenttools.
The order management system from fulfillmenttools now enables Thalia to serve
its customers across various channels in the most cost-optimized way possible:
"To achieve this, we need a holistic supply chain planning and control concept
that standardizes, streamlines, and, where possible, automates processes. With
fulfillmenttools' order management system, we have found exactly the right
solution," explains Marco Rebohm, Managing Director Logistics & Supply Chain at
Thalia.
Strong partnership between fulfilmenttools and adesso wins Thalia tender
Project partner adesso is one of the leading IT consulting and system
integration companies in Germany and provides significant support in consulting
and implementing fulfilmenttools' order management system. The strong
partnership between fulfilmenttools and adesso was able to prevail against
industry giants in an international tendering process thanks to its
state-of-the-art technology and extensive retail expertise.
Press contact:
OC fulfillment GmbH
Peter von Kageneck
Head of Corporate Communications and speaker REWE digital
mailto:presse@fulfillmenttools.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179825/6038042
OTS: fulfillmenttools
