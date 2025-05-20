Provider of cloud-based order management fulfillmenttools expands client base with Thalia

Cologne (ots) - Since 2020, https://fulfillmenttools.com/en/company/ has been

supporting numerous retailers with its order management solutions, helping them

create their own omnichannel experience that seamlessly connects

brick-and-mortar and online retail. Thalia, the market-leading omnichannel

bookseller in German-speaking countries, is now also opting for

fulfillmenttools' solutions: The company is currently building its own logistics

and production center as part of its 'Log2025' logistics strategy with the

so-called omnichannel hub in Marl, Westphalia. This also involved analyzing and

optimizing its IT infrastructure, subsequently replacing existing order

management solutions with a modern, cloud-based order management system from

fulfillmenttools-primarily to increase the efficiency of the omnichannel model.



Holistic planning and supply chain management for greater efficiency





Order management from fulfillmenttools is one of the key elements in the new IT

infrastructure. It increases the efficiency of omnichannel processes by

improving the availability of goods and service levels while reducing stock

levels. In addition, fulfillmenttools determines the optimum procurement

channels for all product groups and ranges across Thalia's entire logistics

network, from end-customer orders to repeat orders in bookshops and from

suppliers worldwide. With the planned introduction of the 'ship-from-store'

concept in the future, bookshops will also function as dispatch warehouses.

Further advantages of order management from fulfillmenttools include the rapid

integration of the system and the improved data quality.



The collaboration with Thalia is particularly valuable for fulfillmenttools,

allowing the Cologne-based company to further strengthen its position as a

holistic provider of innovative fulfilment solutions: "We are confident that we

can provide the market leader in German-speaking book retail with valuable

support in overcoming logistical challenges-contributing to the company's

success. At the same time, we are grateful for the trust placed in us. This

partnership reaffirms that we can meet the challenges of major players in both

online and offline retail with our tailor-made order management solutions," says

Udo Rauch, Managing Director of fulfillmenttools.



The order management system from fulfillmenttools now enables Thalia to serve

its customers across various channels in the most cost-optimized way possible:

"To achieve this, we need a holistic supply chain planning and control concept

that standardizes, streamlines, and, where possible, automates processes. With

fulfillmenttools' order management system, we have found exactly the right

solution," explains Marco Rebohm, Managing Director Logistics & Supply Chain at

Thalia.



Strong partnership between fulfilmenttools and adesso wins Thalia tender



Project partner adesso is one of the leading IT consulting and system

integration companies in Germany and provides significant support in consulting

and implementing fulfilmenttools' order management system. The strong

partnership between fulfilmenttools and adesso was able to prevail against

industry giants in an international tendering process thanks to its

state-of-the-art technology and extensive retail expertise.



