Horizon3.ai Gains FedRAMP High Authorisation, Delivering on Its Commitment to Secure the Public Sector

San Francisco (ots) - Horizon3.ai, the global leader in offensive security,

today announced it has gained Federal Risk and Authorisation Management Program

(FedRAMP®) High Authorisation, unlocking the ability to support even the most

security-sensitive federal missions. This milestone fulfils Horizon3.ai's

previously announced commitment to bring proof-based security to government

agencies operating at the highest levels of compliance and risk exposure.



Horizon3.ai's newly authorised platform, NodeZero Federal(TM), is now available

to federal agencies under the FedRAMP High baseline. Built upon the proven

commercial version of the NodeZero® Offensive Security Platform, NodeZero

Federal(TM) is designed specifically to meet the heightened security and

compliance demands of government environments. With this authorisation in place,

Horizon3.ai becomes the first and only cybersecurity vendor authorised to

deliver continuous, autonomous pentesting within this strict regulatory

framework.





"We built NodeZero to help defenders find and fix vulnerabilities and weaknesses

before attackers exploit them-and with the FedRAMP High authorisation, we're now

able to proactively secure critical federal systems," said Snehal Antani, CEO

and Co-founder of Horizon3.ai. "Our roots are in National Security, and with

cyber warfare evolving at an unprecedented pace, we're committed to improving

the cyber resilience of the nation's digital infrastructure, with support for

Secret and Top Secret systems as our next major focus areas."



This authorisation builds on Horizon3.ai's success with Federal partners, such

as the NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center (CCC) program. As part of CCC,

Horizon3.ai powers the NSA's Continuous Autonomous Penetration Testing (CAPT)

program, where Defense Industrial Base (DIB) suppliers use NodeZero to act as

nation-state-level adversaries, identify and prioritise real attack paths, and

continuously validate their defences.



"Through our FedRAMP High authorisation, federal agencies and key suppliers can

assess and improve their cybersecurity stance, ensuring that their limited

resources are focused on the issues that matter most," said Keith Poyser, Vice

President for EMEA. "This enables agencies to systematically find, fix, and

verify the mitigation of CISA Known Exploitable Vulnerabilities (KEVs) across

their systems, ensure their security operations centres are effectively stopping

attacks, and fine-tune their security tools. In the realm of cybersecurity, a

strong offense is essential for building effective defence, a principle that our

US Federal clients deeply understand."



NodeZero Federal helps agencies streamline compliance with key cybersecurity

mandates, including NIST SP 800-53-the foundational control framework behind

FedRAMP-as well as evolving OMB policies and Executive Orders that require Zero

Trust architecture, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 for

supply chain assurance, and participation in Continuous Diagnostics and

Mitigation (CDM) programs.



For more information about Horizon3.ai's NodeZero Federal(TM) and its FedRAMP

High capabilities, visit their website.

(https://horizon3.ai/use-case/use-case-nodezero-fedramp-high/)



Follow Horizon3.ai on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon3ai) and

X (https://twitter.com/Horizon3ai) .



About Horizon3.ai and NodeZero: Horizon3.ai (http://horizon3.ai) provides a

cloud-based platform, NodeZero, enabling organisations and public authorities to

simulate self-attacks on their IT infrastructure to assess their cyber

resilience through penetration testing (pentesting). Thanks to its cloud model,

the platform offers affordable, regular pentesting, making it accessible to

mid-sized companies. Horizon3.ai continuously monitors the cybercrime landscape

to ensure that newly discovered vulnerabilities are swiftly integrated into the

cloud system. NodeZero not only identifies security flaws but also offers

tailored recommendations for remediation. Through this platform, Horizon3.ai

helps organisations meet rising regulatory demands for cyber resilience in

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), with guidelines recommending an internal

self-attack at least once a week.



Trademark notice: NodeZero is a trademark of Horizon3.ai



Contact:



Further information: Horizon3.AI Europe GmbH, Prielmayerstrasse 3, 80335

Munich, Web: www.horizon3.ai



PR Agency: euromarcom public relations GmbH, Web: www.euromarcom.de, Email:

team@euromarcom.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163532/6038062

OTS: Horizon3.AI Europe GmbH







