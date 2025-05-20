CureVac Unveils Q1 2025 Financial Results & Business Updates!

CureVac received FDA clearance for its lung cancer IND (CVHNLC) and plans to start clinical studies in H2 2025, with a European Clinical Trial Application decision expected in Q2 2025.

The glioblastoma study (CVGBM) is fully enrolled, and a decision on advancing to Phase 2 is anticipated in H2 2025.

CureVac is progressing with its first urinary tract infection vaccine, with an IND filing planned for H2 2025.

The European Patent Office upheld two key mRNA patents, with an infringement hearing against BioNTech/Pfizer scheduled for July 1, 2025.

CureVac reported a cash position of €438.3 million as of March 31, 2025, reaffirming its cash runway into 2028.

Revenues for Q1 2025 were €0.9 million, a significant decrease from €12.4 million in Q1 2024, primarily due to lower sales from GSK and CRISPR Therapeutics.

