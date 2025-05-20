    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    Public AI as a democratic alternative to the concentration of private power

    Gütersloh (ots) - The most powerful AI systems of our time were developed and
    are controlled by a small number of private companies - including OpenAI,
    Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Meta, and DeepSeek. These companies don't just
    dominate the development of models, they control the basic infrastructure of the
    AI ecosystem: computing capacities, training data, and cloud services. This
    concentration of power is not just a technological reality - it is a political
    challenge. It raises a central question: Who designs the systems that are
    increasingly influencing our society?

    To counteract this growing imbalance, the Bertelsmann Stiftung, with the support
    of Open Future, has presented a new white paper on Public AI. This publication
    outlines a strategic and actionable framework for an alternative approach to the
    development and application of AI, based on greater transparency, open access to
    critical infrastructure, and a stronger focus on the common good.

    Societies should not just use AI, they should actively shape it

    Public AI is not a rejection of private innovation. Rather, it is a proposal to
    rebalance the dynamics of power. Societies should be put in a position to not
    just use AI, but to actively shape it. It is not sufficient to ensure that AI is
    safe for the public to use. Rather, shared responsibility must be taken for AI
    by means of democratic structures, which can in turn be used to control it.

    At the heart of the proposed strategy is an ambitious but necessary goal:
    ensuring the permanent existence of at least one complete open source model with
    AI capabilities close to those of leading proprietary systems. Without this sort
    of AI model, public actors will remain limited in their ability to act. The
    white paper identifies three key recommendations for implementation:

    - development and/or fortification of complete open source models and the open
    source ecosystem

    - creation of public computing infrastructure to support the development and use
    of open models

    - scaling investment in AI skills to attract sufficient skilled workers to
    develop and apply these models

    The white paper also develops three policy intervention paths along the
    structure of the AI stack, which consists of computing power, data and models:

    - Compute path - establishing public computing capacities, ensuring access for
    open projects and coordinating national and supranational infrastructure
    initiatives (e.g., EU AI factories)

    - Data path - development of high-quality data sets as digital commons, managed
    by governance models oriented towards the common good with mechanisms to
    protect against misuse

    - Model path - promotion of an ecosystem of open source models - both powerful
    "capstone" models and specialized smaller models - with long-term financial
    and infrastructure support

    These paths are supplemented by cross-cutting measures - such as promoting
    talent development or the financing of open software.

    Systematically evaluating AI initiatives

    The white paper presents a strategic tool for evaluating and managing AI
    initiatives: the "Gradient of Publicness". This framework can be used to
    systematically evaluate AI - based on openness, governance structures, and a
    focus on the common good. The Gradient of Publicness makes it possible for
    political decision-makers to classify existing and new projects along a spectrum
    from private to public and to derive concrete steps to increase the public
    benefit.

    Public AI offers a realistic and necessary alternative to the AI dominance of
    private actors. But it will not happen by itself. It requires strategic
    investment, institutional coordination, and political will. This white paper is
    intended to provide the impetus for an international debate that sees AI as a
    public endeavor.

