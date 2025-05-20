New white paper
Public AI as a democratic alternative to the concentration of private power
Gütersloh (ots) - The most powerful AI systems of our time were developed and
are controlled by a small number of private companies - including OpenAI,
Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Meta, and DeepSeek. These companies don't just
dominate the development of models, they control the basic infrastructure of the
AI ecosystem: computing capacities, training data, and cloud services. This
concentration of power is not just a technological reality - it is a political
challenge. It raises a central question: Who designs the systems that are
increasingly influencing our society?
To counteract this growing imbalance, the Bertelsmann Stiftung, with the support
of Open Future, has presented a new white paper on Public AI. This publication
outlines a strategic and actionable framework for an alternative approach to the
development and application of AI, based on greater transparency, open access to
critical infrastructure, and a stronger focus on the common good.
Societies should not just use AI, they should actively shape it
Public AI is not a rejection of private innovation. Rather, it is a proposal to
rebalance the dynamics of power. Societies should be put in a position to not
just use AI, but to actively shape it. It is not sufficient to ensure that AI is
safe for the public to use. Rather, shared responsibility must be taken for AI
by means of democratic structures, which can in turn be used to control it.
At the heart of the proposed strategy is an ambitious but necessary goal:
ensuring the permanent existence of at least one complete open source model with
AI capabilities close to those of leading proprietary systems. Without this sort
of AI model, public actors will remain limited in their ability to act. The
white paper identifies three key recommendations for implementation:
- development and/or fortification of complete open source models and the open
source ecosystem
- creation of public computing infrastructure to support the development and use
of open models
- scaling investment in AI skills to attract sufficient skilled workers to
develop and apply these models
The white paper also develops three policy intervention paths along the
structure of the AI stack, which consists of computing power, data and models:
- Compute path - establishing public computing capacities, ensuring access for
open projects and coordinating national and supranational infrastructure
initiatives (e.g., EU AI factories)
- Data path - development of high-quality data sets as digital commons, managed
by governance models oriented towards the common good with mechanisms to
protect against misuse
- Model path - promotion of an ecosystem of open source models - both powerful
"capstone" models and specialized smaller models - with long-term financial
and infrastructure support
These paths are supplemented by cross-cutting measures - such as promoting
talent development or the financing of open software.
Systematically evaluating AI initiatives
The white paper presents a strategic tool for evaluating and managing AI
initiatives: the "Gradient of Publicness". This framework can be used to
systematically evaluate AI - based on openness, governance structures, and a
focus on the common good. The Gradient of Publicness makes it possible for
political decision-makers to classify existing and new projects along a spectrum
from private to public and to derive concrete steps to increase the public
benefit.
Public AI offers a realistic and necessary alternative to the AI dominance of
private actors. But it will not happen by itself. It requires strategic
investment, institutional coordination, and political will. This white paper is
intended to provide the impetus for an international debate that sees AI as a
public endeavor.
Contact:
Felix Sieker, Phone +49 30 275788-156, Email:
felix.sieker@bertelsmann-stiftung.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/7977/6038212
OTS: Bertelsmann Stiftung
