Public AI as a democratic alternative to the concentration of private power

Gütersloh (ots) - The most powerful AI systems of our time were developed and

are controlled by a small number of private companies - including OpenAI,

Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Meta, and DeepSeek. These companies don't just

dominate the development of models, they control the basic infrastructure of the

AI ecosystem: computing capacities, training data, and cloud services. This

concentration of power is not just a technological reality - it is a political

challenge. It raises a central question: Who designs the systems that are

increasingly influencing our society?



To counteract this growing imbalance, the Bertelsmann Stiftung, with the support

of Open Future, has presented a new white paper on Public AI. This publication

outlines a strategic and actionable framework for an alternative approach to the

development and application of AI, based on greater transparency, open access to

critical infrastructure, and a stronger focus on the common good.





Societies should not just use AI, they should actively shape it



Public AI is not a rejection of private innovation. Rather, it is a proposal to

rebalance the dynamics of power. Societies should be put in a position to not

just use AI, but to actively shape it. It is not sufficient to ensure that AI is

safe for the public to use. Rather, shared responsibility must be taken for AI

by means of democratic structures, which can in turn be used to control it.



At the heart of the proposed strategy is an ambitious but necessary goal:

ensuring the permanent existence of at least one complete open source model with

AI capabilities close to those of leading proprietary systems. Without this sort

of AI model, public actors will remain limited in their ability to act. The

white paper identifies three key recommendations for implementation:



- development and/or fortification of complete open source models and the open

source ecosystem



- creation of public computing infrastructure to support the development and use

of open models



- scaling investment in AI skills to attract sufficient skilled workers to

develop and apply these models



The white paper also develops three policy intervention paths along the

structure of the AI stack, which consists of computing power, data and models:



- Compute path - establishing public computing capacities, ensuring access for

open projects and coordinating national and supranational infrastructure

initiatives (e.g., EU AI factories)



- Data path - development of high-quality data sets as digital commons, managed

by governance models oriented towards the common good with mechanisms to

protect against misuse



- Model path - promotion of an ecosystem of open source models - both powerful

"capstone" models and specialized smaller models - with long-term financial

and infrastructure support



These paths are supplemented by cross-cutting measures - such as promoting

talent development or the financing of open software.



Systematically evaluating AI initiatives



The white paper presents a strategic tool for evaluating and managing AI

initiatives: the "Gradient of Publicness". This framework can be used to

systematically evaluate AI - based on openness, governance structures, and a

focus on the common good. The Gradient of Publicness makes it possible for

political decision-makers to classify existing and new projects along a spectrum

from private to public and to derive concrete steps to increase the public

benefit.



Public AI offers a realistic and necessary alternative to the AI dominance of

private actors. But it will not happen by itself. It requires strategic

investment, institutional coordination, and political will. This white paper is

intended to provide the impetus for an international debate that sees AI as a

public endeavor.



