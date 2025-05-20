SAF-HOLLAND Shines in Tough Market; AGM 2025 Greenlights All

SAF-HOLLAND reported a strong operating performance in 2024, achieving a record adjusted EBIT margin of 10.1% despite a challenging market environment.

The company announced a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share, representing a payout ratio of 49.9% of the attributable result.

SAF-HOLLAND's new corporate strategy, "drive2030," aims for Group sales to exceed EUR 2.5 billion organically and over EUR 3.0 billion with acquisitions by 2030.

The Annual General Meeting approved the increase of the Supervisory Board from five to six members, electing two new members, Dagmar Rehm and Hans-Werner Kaas.

The company is confident about 2025, leveraging its strong market position and broad production network to mitigate potential negative impacts from trade conflicts.

SAF-HOLLAND is a leading manufacturer of trailer and truck components, generating sales of EUR 1,877 million in 2024 with a workforce of around 5,700 employees.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 20.05.2025.

The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 17,080EUR and was up +1,49 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,120EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.783,82PKT (+0,64 %).





