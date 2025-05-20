Iraq's First Fully Solar-Powered Village in Kulak Is Now Operational
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (ots) - The Erbil-based Rwanga Foundation
(https://www.rwanga.org/) is proud to announce the completion and official
launch of the Kulak Solar Village, Iraq's first fully off-grid, solar-powered
community . This transformative project marks a new chapter in sustainable
development and climate resilience for both the Kurdistan region and Iraq as a
whole.
The village, being inaugurated today, Tuesday, May 20, stands as a model of
innovation-integrating renewable energy systems, sustainable agriculture, and
climate adaptation practices. The initiative arrives at a critical time, as the
region is facing escalating environmental challenges, including extreme
heatwaves, water scarcity, and rapid desertification.
(https://www.rwanga.org/) is proud to announce the completion and official
launch of the Kulak Solar Village, Iraq's first fully off-grid, solar-powered
community . This transformative project marks a new chapter in sustainable
development and climate resilience for both the Kurdistan region and Iraq as a
whole.
The village, being inaugurated today, Tuesday, May 20, stands as a model of
innovation-integrating renewable energy systems, sustainable agriculture, and
climate adaptation practices. The initiative arrives at a critical time, as the
region is facing escalating environmental challenges, including extreme
heatwaves, water scarcity, and rapid desertification.
"This project proves that we can protect our environment, empower our people,
and build a future rooted in resilience, dignity, and hope. Our vision is to see
this model grow across Iraq-one village at a time-until sustainability becomes
the standard, not the exception."-Idris Nechirvan Barzani, founder and president
of the Rwanga Foundation
The Kulak Solar Village is powered entirely by solar energy, which provides
round-the-clock electricity. Solar-driven irrigation might also be possible, and
there are plans to provide hands-on training programs in regenerative
agriculture. The project serves as a replicable model designed to empower
communities facing the harsh realities of climate change with the tools needed
for energy independence, food security, and ecological restoration.
With Iraq recently ranked by the United Nations as the country that is fifth
most vulnerable to climate change, this project represents a scalable solution
to the urgent environmental and humanitarian crises facing the region.
The Kulak Solar Village is now fully operational, with plans underway to expand
the model across Kurdistan and central Iraq by 2030. This effort will be
implemented in partnership with regional authorities and international
organizations, forming the cornerstone of Rwanga's broader Green Kurdistan
campaign.
This milestone builds on Rwanga's long-standing environmental work, which
includes the planting of over 200,000 trees across the region in the past five
years, alongside ongoing investments in education, youth empowerment, and
climate resilience.
Pressekontakt:
Rwanga Foundation
00447527444447
mailto:ruwayda.mail@gmail.com
https://www.rwanga.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179844/6038361
OTS: Rwanga Foundation
and build a future rooted in resilience, dignity, and hope. Our vision is to see
this model grow across Iraq-one village at a time-until sustainability becomes
the standard, not the exception."-Idris Nechirvan Barzani, founder and president
of the Rwanga Foundation
The Kulak Solar Village is powered entirely by solar energy, which provides
round-the-clock electricity. Solar-driven irrigation might also be possible, and
there are plans to provide hands-on training programs in regenerative
agriculture. The project serves as a replicable model designed to empower
communities facing the harsh realities of climate change with the tools needed
for energy independence, food security, and ecological restoration.
With Iraq recently ranked by the United Nations as the country that is fifth
most vulnerable to climate change, this project represents a scalable solution
to the urgent environmental and humanitarian crises facing the region.
The Kulak Solar Village is now fully operational, with plans underway to expand
the model across Kurdistan and central Iraq by 2030. This effort will be
implemented in partnership with regional authorities and international
organizations, forming the cornerstone of Rwanga's broader Green Kurdistan
campaign.
This milestone builds on Rwanga's long-standing environmental work, which
includes the planting of over 200,000 trees across the region in the past five
years, alongside ongoing investments in education, youth empowerment, and
climate resilience.
Pressekontakt:
Rwanga Foundation
00447527444447
mailto:ruwayda.mail@gmail.com
https://www.rwanga.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179844/6038361
OTS: Rwanga Foundation
Autor folgen