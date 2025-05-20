Iraq's First Fully Solar-Powered Village in Kulak Is Now Operational

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (ots) - The Erbil-based Rwanga Foundation

(https://www.rwanga.org/) is proud to announce the completion and official

launch of the Kulak Solar Village, Iraq's first fully off-grid, solar-powered

community . This transformative project marks a new chapter in sustainable

development and climate resilience for both the Kurdistan region and Iraq as a

whole.



The village, being inaugurated today, Tuesday, May 20, stands as a model of

innovation-integrating renewable energy systems, sustainable agriculture, and

climate adaptation practices. The initiative arrives at a critical time, as the

region is facing escalating environmental challenges, including extreme

heatwaves, water scarcity, and rapid desertification.





"This project proves that we can protect our environment, empower our people,

and build a future rooted in resilience, dignity, and hope. Our vision is to see

this model grow across Iraq-one village at a time-until sustainability becomes

the standard, not the exception."-Idris Nechirvan Barzani, founder and president

of the Rwanga Foundation



The Kulak Solar Village is powered entirely by solar energy, which provides

round-the-clock electricity. Solar-driven irrigation might also be possible, and

there are plans to provide hands-on training programs in regenerative

agriculture. The project serves as a replicable model designed to empower

communities facing the harsh realities of climate change with the tools needed

for energy independence, food security, and ecological restoration.



With Iraq recently ranked by the United Nations as the country that is fifth

most vulnerable to climate change, this project represents a scalable solution

to the urgent environmental and humanitarian crises facing the region.



The Kulak Solar Village is now fully operational, with plans underway to expand

the model across Kurdistan and central Iraq by 2030. This effort will be

implemented in partnership with regional authorities and international

organizations, forming the cornerstone of Rwanga's broader Green Kurdistan

campaign.



This milestone builds on Rwanga's long-standing environmental work, which

includes the planting of over 200,000 trees across the region in the past five

years, alongside ongoing investments in education, youth empowerment, and

climate resilience.



Pressekontakt:



Rwanga Foundation

00447527444447

mailto:ruwayda.mail@gmail.com

https://www.rwanga.org



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179844/6038361

OTS: Rwanga Foundation







