    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Iraq's First Fully Solar-Powered Village in Kulak Is Now Operational

    ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (ots) - The Erbil-based Rwanga Foundation
    (https://www.rwanga.org/) is proud to announce the completion and official
    launch of the Kulak Solar Village, Iraq's first fully off-grid, solar-powered
    community . This transformative project marks a new chapter in sustainable
    development and climate resilience for both the Kurdistan region and Iraq as a
    whole.

    The village, being inaugurated today, Tuesday, May 20, stands as a model of
    innovation-integrating renewable energy systems, sustainable agriculture, and
    climate adaptation practices. The initiative arrives at a critical time, as the
    region is facing escalating environmental challenges, including extreme
    heatwaves, water scarcity, and rapid desertification.

    "This project proves that we can protect our environment, empower our people,
    and build a future rooted in resilience, dignity, and hope. Our vision is to see
    this model grow across Iraq-one village at a time-until sustainability becomes
    the standard, not the exception."-Idris Nechirvan Barzani, founder and president
    of the Rwanga Foundation

    The Kulak Solar Village is powered entirely by solar energy, which provides
    round-the-clock electricity. Solar-driven irrigation might also be possible, and
    there are plans to provide hands-on training programs in regenerative
    agriculture. The project serves as a replicable model designed to empower
    communities facing the harsh realities of climate change with the tools needed
    for energy independence, food security, and ecological restoration.

    With Iraq recently ranked by the United Nations as the country that is fifth
    most vulnerable to climate change, this project represents a scalable solution
    to the urgent environmental and humanitarian crises facing the region.

    The Kulak Solar Village is now fully operational, with plans underway to expand
    the model across Kurdistan and central Iraq by 2030. This effort will be
    implemented in partnership with regional authorities and international
    organizations, forming the cornerstone of Rwanga's broader Green Kurdistan
    campaign.

    This milestone builds on Rwanga's long-standing environmental work, which
    includes the planting of over 200,000 trees across the region in the past five
    years, alongside ongoing investments in education, youth empowerment, and
    climate resilience.

    Pressekontakt:

    Rwanga Foundation
    00447527444447
    mailto:ruwayda.mail@gmail.com
    https://www.rwanga.org

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179844/6038361
    OTS: Rwanga Foundation




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Iraq's First Fully Solar-Powered Village in Kulak Is Now Operational The Erbil-based Rwanga Foundation (https://www.rwanga.org/) is proud to announce the completion and official launch of the Kulak Solar Village, Iraq's first fully off-grid, solar-powered community . This transformative project marks a new …