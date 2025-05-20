European cheeses show their quality and versatility at the prestigious NRA fair in Chicago (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Chicago (ots) - The promotion and information campaign " Discover the European
    Cheestories with cheeses from Spain
    (https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) ", promoted by the
    Interprofessional Dairy Organization (InLac)
    (https://inlac.es/lacteos-de-origen-espanol/) with the support of the European
    Union, continues its course with new activities scheduled for 2025 in its third
    and final year of execution, including attendance at the prestigious NRA fair in
    Chicago, held between 17 and 20 May.

    The National Restaurant Association (NRA) of Chicago is one of the most
    important fairs for the restaurant and food industry in the USA, which has
    brought together exhibitors, buyers, chefs and experts around the latest
    innovations in products, services and technologies for the gastronomic sector in
    a single forum.

    The fair is a key platform to discover the latest market trends and exchange
    ideas with other professionals in the sector, being a crucial meeting point on
    development and innovation within the food industry, explained InLac, the
    organization that brings together the entire value chain of the dairy sector in
    Spain.

    At this event, which attracted exhibitors and visitors from the US and abroad,
    InLac had its own stand in which it promoted a selection of ten European cheeses
    of Spanish origin, with the help of the master cheesemaker Erin T. Connolly.
    Specifically, references of PDO Arzúa-Ulloa, PDO Murcia al Vino, PDO Idiazabal,
    Queso Mezcla, PDO Manchego, Rulo de Cabra, PDO Mahón-Menorca, PDO Tetilla, PGI
    Valdeón and PDO Zamorano shone.

    "We are very satisfied with the receptivity that our cheeses have had in this
    event, a forum where we have been able to publicize the variety, quality and
    versatility of European cheeses of Spanish origin and thus help their greater
    internationalization," said the managing director of InLac, Nuria Maria Arribas
    .

    Participation in fairs has been one of the priorities of the "Cheestories"
    promotional campaign, allowing the European sector to be present in relevant
    forums such as the Good Food Mercantile , the Summer Fancy Food or the Winter
    Fancy Food , to publicize the cheeses and help their expansion in the US, their
    main market outside the EU.

    The three-year European promotion campaign (March 2023-February 2026) integrates
    different dissemination actions in cities such as New York, Las Vegas and
    Chicago , and has set out to increase the level of knowledge about the benefits
    of European cheeses, especially their variety and diversity.

    In 2024, global exports of European cheese of Spanish origin to all destinations
    increased both in volume (+6.95% to 125,206 tonnes) and in value (+4.57% to
    839.42 million euros). Shipments to the USA have a significant weight,
    concentrating 14.45% in value and almost 8% in volume of the total, which makes
    it the third foreign market in the sector in value and the fourth in volume for
    this category.

