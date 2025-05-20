European cheeses show their quality and versatility at the prestigious NRA fair in Chicago (FOTO)

Chicago (ots) - The promotion and information campaign " Discover the European

Cheestories with cheeses from Spain

(https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) ", promoted by the

Interprofessional Dairy Organization (InLac)

(https://inlac.es/lacteos-de-origen-espanol/) with the support of the European

Union, continues its course with new activities scheduled for 2025 in its third

and final year of execution, including attendance at the prestigious NRA fair in

Chicago, held between 17 and 20 May.



The National Restaurant Association (NRA) of Chicago is one of the most

important fairs for the restaurant and food industry in the USA, which has

brought together exhibitors, buyers, chefs and experts around the latest

innovations in products, services and technologies for the gastronomic sector in

a single forum.





The fair is a key platform to discover the latest market trends and exchange

ideas with other professionals in the sector, being a crucial meeting point on

development and innovation within the food industry, explained InLac, the

organization that brings together the entire value chain of the dairy sector in

Spain.



At this event, which attracted exhibitors and visitors from the US and abroad,

InLac had its own stand in which it promoted a selection of ten European cheeses

of Spanish origin, with the help of the master cheesemaker Erin T. Connolly.

Specifically, references of PDO Arzúa-Ulloa, PDO Murcia al Vino, PDO Idiazabal,

Queso Mezcla, PDO Manchego, Rulo de Cabra, PDO Mahón-Menorca, PDO Tetilla, PGI

Valdeón and PDO Zamorano shone.



"We are very satisfied with the receptivity that our cheeses have had in this

event, a forum where we have been able to publicize the variety, quality and

versatility of European cheeses of Spanish origin and thus help their greater

internationalization," said the managing director of InLac, Nuria Maria Arribas

.



Participation in fairs has been one of the priorities of the "Cheestories"

promotional campaign, allowing the European sector to be present in relevant

forums such as the Good Food Mercantile , the Summer Fancy Food or the Winter

Fancy Food , to publicize the cheeses and help their expansion in the US, their

main market outside the EU.



The three-year European promotion campaign (March 2023-February 2026) integrates

different dissemination actions in cities such as New York, Las Vegas and

Chicago , and has set out to increase the level of knowledge about the benefits

of European cheeses, especially their variety and diversity.



In 2024, global exports of European cheese of Spanish origin to all destinations

increased both in volume (+6.95% to 125,206 tonnes) and in value (+4.57% to

839.42 million euros). Shipments to the USA have a significant weight,

concentrating 14.45% in value and almost 8% in volume of the total, which makes

it the third foreign market in the sector in value and the fourth in volume for

this category.



Contact:



Ginés Mena

mailto:gines.mena@thetacticsgroup.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170904/6038453

OTS: Discover European Cheestories with Cheeses from Spain







