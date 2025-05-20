European cheeses show their quality and versatility at the prestigious NRA fair in Chicago (FOTO)
Chicago (ots) - The promotion and information campaign " Discover the European
Cheestories with cheeses from Spain
(https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) ", promoted by the
Interprofessional Dairy Organization (InLac)
(https://inlac.es/lacteos-de-origen-espanol/) with the support of the European
Union, continues its course with new activities scheduled for 2025 in its third
and final year of execution, including attendance at the prestigious NRA fair in
Chicago, held between 17 and 20 May.
The National Restaurant Association (NRA) of Chicago is one of the most
important fairs for the restaurant and food industry in the USA, which has
brought together exhibitors, buyers, chefs and experts around the latest
innovations in products, services and technologies for the gastronomic sector in
a single forum.
Cheestories with cheeses from Spain
(https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) ", promoted by the
Interprofessional Dairy Organization (InLac)
(https://inlac.es/lacteos-de-origen-espanol/) with the support of the European
Union, continues its course with new activities scheduled for 2025 in its third
and final year of execution, including attendance at the prestigious NRA fair in
Chicago, held between 17 and 20 May.
The National Restaurant Association (NRA) of Chicago is one of the most
important fairs for the restaurant and food industry in the USA, which has
brought together exhibitors, buyers, chefs and experts around the latest
innovations in products, services and technologies for the gastronomic sector in
a single forum.
The fair is a key platform to discover the latest market trends and exchange
ideas with other professionals in the sector, being a crucial meeting point on
development and innovation within the food industry, explained InLac, the
organization that brings together the entire value chain of the dairy sector in
Spain.
At this event, which attracted exhibitors and visitors from the US and abroad,
InLac had its own stand in which it promoted a selection of ten European cheeses
of Spanish origin, with the help of the master cheesemaker Erin T. Connolly.
Specifically, references of PDO Arzúa-Ulloa, PDO Murcia al Vino, PDO Idiazabal,
Queso Mezcla, PDO Manchego, Rulo de Cabra, PDO Mahón-Menorca, PDO Tetilla, PGI
Valdeón and PDO Zamorano shone.
"We are very satisfied with the receptivity that our cheeses have had in this
event, a forum where we have been able to publicize the variety, quality and
versatility of European cheeses of Spanish origin and thus help their greater
internationalization," said the managing director of InLac, Nuria Maria Arribas
.
Participation in fairs has been one of the priorities of the "Cheestories"
promotional campaign, allowing the European sector to be present in relevant
forums such as the Good Food Mercantile , the Summer Fancy Food or the Winter
Fancy Food , to publicize the cheeses and help their expansion in the US, their
main market outside the EU.
The three-year European promotion campaign (March 2023-February 2026) integrates
different dissemination actions in cities such as New York, Las Vegas and
Chicago , and has set out to increase the level of knowledge about the benefits
of European cheeses, especially their variety and diversity.
In 2024, global exports of European cheese of Spanish origin to all destinations
increased both in volume (+6.95% to 125,206 tonnes) and in value (+4.57% to
839.42 million euros). Shipments to the USA have a significant weight,
concentrating 14.45% in value and almost 8% in volume of the total, which makes
it the third foreign market in the sector in value and the fourth in volume for
this category.
Contact:
Ginés Mena
mailto:gines.mena@thetacticsgroup.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170904/6038453
OTS: Discover European Cheestories with Cheeses from Spain
ideas with other professionals in the sector, being a crucial meeting point on
development and innovation within the food industry, explained InLac, the
organization that brings together the entire value chain of the dairy sector in
Spain.
At this event, which attracted exhibitors and visitors from the US and abroad,
InLac had its own stand in which it promoted a selection of ten European cheeses
of Spanish origin, with the help of the master cheesemaker Erin T. Connolly.
Specifically, references of PDO Arzúa-Ulloa, PDO Murcia al Vino, PDO Idiazabal,
Queso Mezcla, PDO Manchego, Rulo de Cabra, PDO Mahón-Menorca, PDO Tetilla, PGI
Valdeón and PDO Zamorano shone.
"We are very satisfied with the receptivity that our cheeses have had in this
event, a forum where we have been able to publicize the variety, quality and
versatility of European cheeses of Spanish origin and thus help their greater
internationalization," said the managing director of InLac, Nuria Maria Arribas
.
Participation in fairs has been one of the priorities of the "Cheestories"
promotional campaign, allowing the European sector to be present in relevant
forums such as the Good Food Mercantile , the Summer Fancy Food or the Winter
Fancy Food , to publicize the cheeses and help their expansion in the US, their
main market outside the EU.
The three-year European promotion campaign (March 2023-February 2026) integrates
different dissemination actions in cities such as New York, Las Vegas and
Chicago , and has set out to increase the level of knowledge about the benefits
of European cheeses, especially their variety and diversity.
In 2024, global exports of European cheese of Spanish origin to all destinations
increased both in volume (+6.95% to 125,206 tonnes) and in value (+4.57% to
839.42 million euros). Shipments to the USA have a significant weight,
concentrating 14.45% in value and almost 8% in volume of the total, which makes
it the third foreign market in the sector in value and the fourth in volume for
this category.
Contact:
Ginés Mena
mailto:gines.mena@thetacticsgroup.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170904/6038453
OTS: Discover European Cheestories with Cheeses from Spain
Autor folgen