SAP Reimagines How Enterprises Run With Business AI
Orlando, Fla. (ots/PRNewswire) - AI Innovations Aim to Boost Business
Productivity by Up to 30 Percent; Partnerships with Perplexity and Palantir
Bring out Customers' Best
At its annual SAP Sapphire conference, SAP SE (http://www.sap.com/) (NYSE: SAP)
unveiled innovations and partnerships that put the power of Business AI in every
user's hands, revolutionizing the way work gets done. From a virtually
omnipresent Joule assistant to an expanded network of Joule Agents that work
across systems and lines of business, SAP heralds a new era that democratizes
access to Business AI and can drive productivity gains of up to 30 percent.
"SAP combines the world's most powerful suite of business applications with
uniquely rich data and the latest AI innovations to create a flywheel of
customer value," said SAP CEO Christian Klein. "With the expansion of Joule, our
partnerships with leading AI pioneers, and advancements in SAP Business Data
Cloud, we're delivering on the promise of Business AI as we drive digital
transformations that help customers thrive in an increasingly unpredictable
world."
AI that boosts productivity
SAP's generative AI assistant Joule can be everywhere you work, delivering
personalized answers on everything you need to be more productive.
Joule can accompany business users throughout their day, in and out of the SAP
application universe, to find data, surface real-time insights and streamline
workflows. Joule's new ubiquity includes an action bar powered by WalkMe that
studies user behavior across applications, turning the assistant into an
always-available, proactive AI that can anticipate users' needs before they
arise - always adhering to SAP's strict ethical AI guidelines (https://www.sap.c
om/documents/2022/01/a8431b91-117e-0010-bca6-c68f7e60039b.html) .
A collaboration with Perplexity, an AI-powered answer engine company, enhances
Joule's ability to draw on structured and unstructured data to solve complex
business problems. Powered by Perplexity and the SAP Knowledge Graph, Joule now
instantly answers questions with structured, visual answers - such as charts and
graphs - grounded in real-time business data within SAP workflows. For example,
a user could ask the tool how recent external events might impact their business
and get a forecast based on both current events and the company's own business
data.
SAP also unveiled an expanded library of Joule Agents that reimagine business
processes and workflows from the ground up. Fueled by the world's most powerful
Productivity by Up to 30 Percent; Partnerships with Perplexity and Palantir
Bring out Customers' Best
At its annual SAP Sapphire conference, SAP SE (http://www.sap.com/) (NYSE: SAP)
unveiled innovations and partnerships that put the power of Business AI in every
user's hands, revolutionizing the way work gets done. From a virtually
omnipresent Joule assistant to an expanded network of Joule Agents that work
across systems and lines of business, SAP heralds a new era that democratizes
access to Business AI and can drive productivity gains of up to 30 percent.
"SAP combines the world's most powerful suite of business applications with
uniquely rich data and the latest AI innovations to create a flywheel of
customer value," said SAP CEO Christian Klein. "With the expansion of Joule, our
partnerships with leading AI pioneers, and advancements in SAP Business Data
Cloud, we're delivering on the promise of Business AI as we drive digital
transformations that help customers thrive in an increasingly unpredictable
world."
AI that boosts productivity
SAP's generative AI assistant Joule can be everywhere you work, delivering
personalized answers on everything you need to be more productive.
Joule can accompany business users throughout their day, in and out of the SAP
application universe, to find data, surface real-time insights and streamline
workflows. Joule's new ubiquity includes an action bar powered by WalkMe that
studies user behavior across applications, turning the assistant into an
always-available, proactive AI that can anticipate users' needs before they
arise - always adhering to SAP's strict ethical AI guidelines (https://www.sap.c
om/documents/2022/01/a8431b91-117e-0010-bca6-c68f7e60039b.html) .
A collaboration with Perplexity, an AI-powered answer engine company, enhances
Joule's ability to draw on structured and unstructured data to solve complex
business problems. Powered by Perplexity and the SAP Knowledge Graph, Joule now
instantly answers questions with structured, visual answers - such as charts and
graphs - grounded in real-time business data within SAP workflows. For example,
a user could ask the tool how recent external events might impact their business
and get a forecast based on both current events and the company's own business
data.
SAP also unveiled an expanded library of Joule Agents that reimagine business
processes and workflows from the ground up. Fueled by the world's most powerful
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur SAP Aktie
Die SAP Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 265 auf Lang & Schwarz (20. Mai 2025, 17:24 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der SAP Aktie um +1,15 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +17,26 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von SAP bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 310,31 Mrd..
SAP zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 2,2766. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,8600 %.
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte