    SAP Reimagines How Enterprises Run With Business AI

    Orlando, Fla. (ots/PRNewswire) - AI Innovations Aim to Boost Business
    Productivity by Up to 30 Percent; Partnerships with Perplexity and Palantir
    Bring out Customers' Best

    At its annual SAP Sapphire conference, SAP SE (http://www.sap.com/) (NYSE: SAP)
    unveiled innovations and partnerships that put the power of Business AI in every
    user's hands, revolutionizing the way work gets done. From a virtually
    omnipresent Joule assistant to an expanded network of Joule Agents that work
    across systems and lines of business, SAP heralds a new era that democratizes
    access to Business AI and can drive productivity gains of up to 30 percent.

    "SAP combines the world's most powerful suite of business applications with
    uniquely rich data and the latest AI innovations to create a flywheel of
    customer value," said SAP CEO Christian Klein. "With the expansion of Joule, our
    partnerships with leading AI pioneers, and advancements in SAP Business Data
    Cloud, we're delivering on the promise of Business AI as we drive digital
    transformations that help customers thrive in an increasingly unpredictable
    world."

    AI that boosts productivity

    SAP's generative AI assistant Joule can be everywhere you work, delivering
    personalized answers on everything you need to be more productive.

    Joule can accompany business users throughout their day, in and out of the SAP
    application universe, to find data, surface real-time insights and streamline
    workflows. Joule's new ubiquity includes an action bar powered by WalkMe that
    studies user behavior across applications, turning the assistant into an
    always-available, proactive AI that can anticipate users' needs before they
    arise - always adhering to SAP's strict ethical AI guidelines (https://www.sap.c
    om/documents/2022/01/a8431b91-117e-0010-bca6-c68f7e60039b.html) .

    A collaboration with Perplexity, an AI-powered answer engine company, enhances
    Joule's ability to draw on structured and unstructured data to solve complex
    business problems. Powered by Perplexity and the SAP Knowledge Graph, Joule now
    instantly answers questions with structured, visual answers - such as charts and
    graphs - grounded in real-time business data within SAP workflows. For example,
    a user could ask the tool how recent external events might impact their business
    and get a forecast based on both current events and the company's own business
    data.

    SAP also unveiled an expanded library of Joule Agents that reimagine business
    processes and workflows from the ground up. Fueled by the world's most powerful
     

