STRADE and Symphony introduce a groundbreaking digital aviation parts marketplace

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - STRADE's industry expertise and Symphony's product and

technology capabilities jointly transform aviation component trading



STRADE, a leader in the aviation spare parts industry, announced a partnership

with Symphony, a global software design and development company, to transform

how aircraft components are sourced and traded. By embracing the latest

technology, the partnership embodies a shared ambition to transform the aviation

industry and solve persistent issues around transparency and efficiency.





As a result of this collaboration, the STRADE Marketplace was launched - a

digital platform that enables component owners to monetize their assets with

airlines and aviation maintenance companies. It sets a new industry standard for

transparency and efficiency by providing real-time visibility into availability,

pricing, and documentation. Unlike traditional methods, it allows users to

manage the entire transaction process online.



As STRADE's technology and product partner, Symphony was instrumental in shaping

the platform's value proposition and bringing it to life. By combining STRADE's

market expertise with Symphony's strength in software design and agile delivery,

the companies developed a fully integrated digital platform that replaces

outdated transactions with an end-to-end online experience. Customer centricity

was at the core of the design process, with both teams building around existing

tools to lower adoption barriers through features like email read-out,

digitalized paperwork, 360-degree views, and component images.



Through close collaboration, the teams co-created the STRADE Marketplace - from

concept to launch - defining a new industry standard. "Our partnership with

Symphony is built on a culture of collaboration and a one-team mindset," said

Job Arnold, CEO and Founder at STRADE. "This gave us the foundation to refine

our vision and embrace change. Together, we have developed a product that

delivers full transparency into parts availability and pricing in an industry

that has long lacked visibility. With an increasing number of trusted sellers

adding their material to the STRADE Marketplace, we are setting new industry

standards by enabling companies to seamlessly buy, sell and exchange aviation

components."



Symphony's agile product development process kept STRADE's vision and business

value at the forefront while making iterative improvements to the platform as

user feedback was discovered. This agile approach allowed for optimization of

critical KPIs. "At Symphony, we are dedicated to driving digital transformation

for non-tech companies and working with STRADE has allowed us to leverage our

previous experiences and expertise to enable a seamless transition from a manual

process-oriented workflow to a digitized marketplace." added Muamer Cisija,

Co-Founder at Symphony.



The partnership continues to grow, with STRADE expanding their Marketplace and

onboarding trusted sellers and new end-users throughout 2025.



About STRADE



STRADE, a wholly owned subsidiary of SR Technics, was established in 2021. In

early 2024, the company launched the STRADE Marketplace, a digital platform

offering a portfolio of aircraft components. Supported by 24/7 customer service

and three strategically located warehouses around the globe, STRADE ensures fast

delivery and reliable service for airlines, maintenance providers, and trading

partners worldwide. By 2024, the company served over 1,000 customers across 106

countries. More information is available at https://strade.aero/ .



About Symphony Symphony is a software design and development company with 650+

technologists. Over the past 16 years, Symphony has successfully launched more

than 300 products for leading startups, enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies.

With a proven track record, Symphony helps clients increase revenue, accelerate

time-to-market, enhance end-user experiences, and achieve scalability. Their

expertise spans industries including healthcare, retail, financial services,

media, and the VC and PE ecosystem. For additional information visit

https://www.symphony.is/ .



