STRADE and Symphony introduce a groundbreaking digital aviation parts marketplace
technology capabilities jointly transform aviation component trading
STRADE, a leader in the aviation spare parts industry, announced a partnership
with Symphony, a global software design and development company, to transform
how aircraft components are sourced and traded. By embracing the latest
technology, the partnership embodies a shared ambition to transform the aviation
industry and solve persistent issues around transparency and efficiency.
As a result of this collaboration, the STRADE Marketplace was launched - a
digital platform that enables component owners to monetize their assets with
airlines and aviation maintenance companies. It sets a new industry standard for
transparency and efficiency by providing real-time visibility into availability,
pricing, and documentation. Unlike traditional methods, it allows users to
manage the entire transaction process online.
As STRADE's technology and product partner, Symphony was instrumental in shaping
the platform's value proposition and bringing it to life. By combining STRADE's
market expertise with Symphony's strength in software design and agile delivery,
the companies developed a fully integrated digital platform that replaces
outdated transactions with an end-to-end online experience. Customer centricity
was at the core of the design process, with both teams building around existing
tools to lower adoption barriers through features like email read-out,
digitalized paperwork, 360-degree views, and component images.
Through close collaboration, the teams co-created the STRADE Marketplace - from
concept to launch - defining a new industry standard. "Our partnership with
Symphony is built on a culture of collaboration and a one-team mindset," said
Job Arnold, CEO and Founder at STRADE. "This gave us the foundation to refine
our vision and embrace change. Together, we have developed a product that
delivers full transparency into parts availability and pricing in an industry
that has long lacked visibility. With an increasing number of trusted sellers
adding their material to the STRADE Marketplace, we are setting new industry
standards by enabling companies to seamlessly buy, sell and exchange aviation
components."
Symphony's agile product development process kept STRADE's vision and business
value at the forefront while making iterative improvements to the platform as
user feedback was discovered. This agile approach allowed for optimization of
critical KPIs. "At Symphony, we are dedicated to driving digital transformation
for non-tech companies and working with STRADE has allowed us to leverage our
previous experiences and expertise to enable a seamless transition from a manual
process-oriented workflow to a digitized marketplace." added Muamer Cisija,
Co-Founder at Symphony.
The partnership continues to grow, with STRADE expanding their Marketplace and
onboarding trusted sellers and new end-users throughout 2025.
About STRADE
STRADE, a wholly owned subsidiary of SR Technics, was established in 2021. In
early 2024, the company launched the STRADE Marketplace, a digital platform
offering a portfolio of aircraft components. Supported by 24/7 customer service
and three strategically located warehouses around the globe, STRADE ensures fast
delivery and reliable service for airlines, maintenance providers, and trading
partners worldwide. By 2024, the company served over 1,000 customers across 106
countries. More information is available at https://strade.aero/ .
About Symphony Symphony is a software design and development company with 650+
technologists. Over the past 16 years, Symphony has successfully launched more
than 300 products for leading startups, enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies.
With a proven track record, Symphony helps clients increase revenue, accelerate
time-to-market, enhance end-user experiences, and achieve scalability. Their
expertise spans industries including healthcare, retail, financial services,
media, and the VC and PE ecosystem. For additional information visit
https://www.symphony.is/ .
