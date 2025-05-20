Julius Baer Group's Q1 2025 Insights: Key Management Highlights

Julius Baer Group reported solid net new money inflows of CHF 4.2 billion in the first four months of 2025, despite ongoing de-risking of the client book.

Assets under management (AuM) decreased to CHF 467 billion, influenced by a stronger Swiss franc and the deconsolidation of Julius Baer Brazil.

The underlying gross margin increased to 87 basis points, driven by elevated client activity, while the cost savings initiative is on track to achieve CHF 110 million.

A net charge of CHF 130 million was recorded due to increased loan loss allowances following a review of the credit portfolio.

Significant changes in the risk management structure will take effect on July 1, 2025, including the appointment of Ivan Ivanic as Chief Risk Officer.

The Group's CET1 capital ratio strengthened to 15.2%, well above regulatory requirements, and the outlook for the first half of 2025 indicates a potential decrease in IFRS net profit compared to the previous year.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Julius Baer Group is on 22.07.2025.

The price of Julius Baer Group at the time of the news was 60,72EUR and was down -2,08 % compared with the previous day.






