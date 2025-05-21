    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple
    Google zeigt Prototypen einer schlanken AR-Brille

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Google präsentiert AR-Brillen mit Echtzeit-Infos.
    • Übersetzungen und Routen in Sichtfeld integriert.
    • Konkurrenz: Meta und Apple verfolgen eigene Ansätze.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google hat neue Prototypen von Computer-Brillen vorgestellt, die Informationen ins Blickfeld der Nutzer einblenden können. In der Demonstration tauchten in der schlanken Brille etwa Routenanweisungen und Fotos auf. Auch konnten sich zwei Personen in verschiedenen Sprachen miteinander unterhalten. Die Brille blendete jeweils die Übersetzung in Englisch ein. "Untertitel für die reale Welt", nennt das Google. Leichte Computer-Brillen mit sogenannter Erweiterter Realität (AR, Augmented Reality) sind seit Jahren ein Traum der Tech-Industrie.

    Der Konzern entwickelte für die Technik das Betriebssystem Android XR. Die Brillen sind zum Tragen über den gesamten Tag gedacht, betont Google. Neben Kameras haben sie auch ein Mikrofon sowie Lautsprecher und verbinden sich mit dem Smartphone. Die Google-KI Gemini könne damit "die Welt sehen". Für ein Verbraucherprodukt arbeitet Google mit den Brillen-Anbietern Gentle Monster und Warby Parker zusammen, hieß es bei der Entwicklerkonferenz Google I/O.

    Konkurrenz für Meta

    Unter anderem auch der Facebook-Konzern Meta arbeitet an einer solchen Brille. Auf dem Markt brachte das Unternehmen bisher Kamera-Brillen ohne Display heraus. Sie werden in Kooperation mit dem weltgrößten Brillenkonzern EssilorLuxottica unter der Marke Ray-ban verkauft. Auch Facebook-Gründer Mark Zuckerberg betont, der entscheidende Vorteil sei, dass die KI dadurch sehen und hören könne, was die Nutzer sehen und hören - und dadurch besser die Situation verstehe. Prototypen einer Brille mit Display hat Meta auch - sie wirken aber etwas klobiger als die von Google.

    Bei beiden Brillen ist unter anderem unklar, wie lange die Batterie bei Alltags-Nutzung halten würde. Selbst die sparsamsten modernen Chips brauchen für solche Aufgaben relativ viel Strom - und ein Brillengestell hat verständlicherweise wenig Platz für Akkus.

    Apple ging einen anderen Weg

    Apple forscht ebenfalls schon seit Jahren an Erweiterter Realität, bei der digitale Inhalte für den Nutzer in die reale Umgebung eingeblendet werden. Angesichts des Standes der Technologie bremste Apple jedoch Medienberichten zufolge die Entwicklung von AR-Brillen mit durchsichtigen Gläsern. Stattdessen brachte der Konzern das Headset Vision Pro heraus, bei dem Kameras die reale Umgebung filmen und für die Nutzer auf Displays vor den Augen wiedergeben. In diesem Bild werden dann auch die digitalen Elemente integriert. Mit einem Preis ab knapp 4.000 Euro ist die Brille deutlich teurer als Headsets der Konkurrenz./so/DP/zb

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Apple Aktie

    Die Apple Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,92 % und einem Kurs von 206,9 auf Nasdaq (21. Mai 2025, 02:00 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Apple Aktie um -1,59 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +6,69 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Apple bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,73 Bil..

    Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0133. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4700 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 202,43USD. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Apple Aktie empfehlen 4 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 167,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 253,00USD was eine Bandbreite von -19,27 %/+22,30 % bedeutet.




    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    4 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
