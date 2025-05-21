    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple

    ROUNDUP

    Google bläst zum Angriff bei Künstlicher Intelligenz

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Google kontert KI-Rivalen mit Gemini als Antwort.
    • KI-Modus liefert personalisierte, ausführliche Antworten.
    • Nutzer können KI über Apps wie Gmail personalisieren.
    ROUNDUP - Google bläst zum Angriff bei Künstlicher Intelligenz
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Chatbots wie ChatGPT haben Google zuletzt oft in den Schatten gestellt - doch der Internet-Riese geht jetzt zum Gegenangriff über. Auf der Entwicklerkonferenz Google I/O zeigte der Konzern seine Vision, wie seine Künstliche Intelligenz die Nutzer im Alltag auf Schritt und Tritt begleiten und ihnen das Leben erleichtern soll. Eine zentrale Rolle spielen dabei auch Kameras von Smartphones und Computer-Brillen, dank denen die KI sehen kann, worauf der Mensch gerade schaut.

    Das Herzstück des Plans heißt Gemini - Googles Antwort auf ChatGPT und Co. Unter der Haube von Gemini steckt ein Wirrwarr von KI-Modellen für verschiedene Aufgaben von der personalisierten Websuche bis zur automatisierten Kaufberatung.

    "Universelles KI-System"

    Google-Manager ließen bei der I/O keinen Zweifel an den Ambitionen des Konzerns. "Die ultimative Vision für die Gemini-App ist, sie in ein universelles KI-System umzuwandeln", sagte etwa der für Künstliche Intelligenz zuständige Topmanager Demis Hassabis. Dieses KI-System soll auf die Nutzer zugeschnitten sein und ihnen seine Dienste proaktiv anbieten, statt nur auf ihre Anfragen zu reagieren.

    Die Basis für Googles Vorstoß ist die Rolle als seit Jahren dominierende Suchmaschine, die so gut wie alle Informationen im Netz erfasst und einen direkten Draht zu den Nutzern hat. Im Wettbewerb mit den neuen KI-Rivalen bessert Google seine Websuche zugleich mit Künstlicher Intelligenz auf. Die Vision ist, dass man statt einer Liste von Weblinks häufiger ausführlichere Antworten bekommt und auch weitere Nachfragen dazu stellen kann.

    Den ersten Schritt in diese Richtung machte Google vor einem Jahr mit der KI-Zusammenfassung von Informationen oberhalb der anderen Suchergebnisse. Diese Funktion, die in Deutschland "Übersicht mit KI" heißt, erreicht bereits mehr als 1,5 Milliarden Nutzer, sagte Konzernchef Sundar Pichai.

    Nächste Stufe bei Suchanfragen: KI-Modus

    Die nächste Stufe ist der KI-Modus, der ausführlichere und argumentierte Antworten auf Suchanfragen geben kann. So könnte der KI-Modus zum Beispiel lernen, bei der Suche nach einem Hausgerät die Kaufberatung zu übernehmen.

    Schaut man sich nach einer Wohnung oder Tickets für ein Event um, soll die Software in der Lage sein, eigenständig das Web zu durchsuchen, um die beste Auswahl zu finden. Wenn man das wolle, könnte das Programm in diesem sogenannten "Agent Mode" auch gleich den Besichtigungstermin für ein Apartment buchen. Hat man einen Preisalarm zur Produktsuche eingerichtet, soll Gemini auch zuschlagen können.

    Anleitung bei Fahrradreparatur

    In einer anderen Demo zeigte Google, wie KI bei der Reparatur eines Fahrrads helfen soll. Dabei kann man Gemini nicht nur nach passenden Ersatzteilen fragen und bitten, sie zu besorgen, sondern auch die Kamera des Smartphones auf einzelne Schrauben richten und fragen, welches Werkzeug man dafür braucht.

    Damit die Hände frei bleiben, soll diese Rolle die Kamera in Computer-Brillen übernehmen. Google zeigte auf der I/O auch Prototypen schlanker Brillen, die Informationen ins Blickfeld der Nutzer einblenden können. Wann die Geräte auf den Markt kommen könnten, ist allerdings offen.

    ChatGPT und Co als Herausforderer

    Google beherrscht seit mehr als zwei Jahrzehnten die Internet-Suche. Inzwischen greifen Nutzer aber auch zu KI-Chatbots wie ChatGPT oder Perplexity. Während Google zumindest teilweise immer noch vor allem eine Liste von Weblinks als Ergebnis präsentiert, konzentrieren sich die neuen Rivalen darauf, direkte Antworten zu liefern.

    Ob Google bereits darunter leidet, ist unklar. Der Konzern verdient sein Geld vor allem mit Werbung im Umfeld der Websuche - und das Geschäft wuchs zuletzt weiter. Zugleich sorgte Apple -Topmanager Eddy Cue zuletzt für ein kleines Erdbeben, als er vor Gericht aussagte, die Google-Anfragen aus dem Safari-Webbrowser des iPhone-Konzerns seien zuletzt erstmals zurückgegangen. Google konterte, von Apple-Geräten insgesamt sehe man weiterhin ein Plus.

    Auch im KI-Modus waren am Bildschirmrand gegen Geld platzierte Links von Werbekunden zu sehen - die Werbeerlöse müssen schließlich weiter fließen. Den Branchenanalysten Gene Munster machte das skeptisch: "Ich glaube nicht, dass eine in Werbung eingewickelte einfache Antwort das ist, was die Verbraucher wollen."

    KI lernt über Nutzer aus E-Mails

    Die Nutzer sollen die Suche stärker dadurch personalisieren können, dass sie der KI Zugang zu ihren Google-Apps wie Gmail gewähren. Sei man auf Reisen, würde die Software dann etwa den Besuch einer Kunstgalerie empfehlen, weil sie dank abonnierter Newsletter wisse, dass man daran interessiert sei. Aus früheren Suchanfragen könnte sie zum Beispiel auch wissen, dass man in Restaurants bevorzugt draußen sitze.

    Einige neue Funktionen kommen zunächst nur in den USA heraus oder im experimentellen Bereich Google Labs, der in Deutschland bisher nicht verfügbar ist. Andere werden vorerst im Abo Google AI Ultra angeboten, das es zunächst in den USA zum Preis von rund 250 Dollar im Monat gibt.

    KI steht auch im Mittelpunkt anderer Google-Ankündigungen bei der I/O. So steigt der Konzern ins Geschäft mit der virtuellen Anprobe ein. Die Software versucht dabei, mit dem Wissen über den Körperbau der Nutzer und das Material der Kleidung so gut wie möglich zu berechnen, wie die Stücke sitzen werden. Mit Veo 3 verbessert Google seine KI-Software, die Videos generiert, so dass sie auch für den professionellen Einsatz geeignet sein soll. Das Modell kann erstmals auch automatisch die passenden Töne zum Bild erzeugen./so/DP/zb

     

    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
