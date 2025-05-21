Boosts Sales & Profits While Expanding Market Share
HORNBACH Group defies market challenges with steady growth and strategic investments, poised for continued success in the European market.
Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
- HORNBACH Group reported FY 2024/25 net sales of EUR 6.2 billion, reflecting a growth of 0.6% despite a challenging consumer environment.
- Adjusted consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) increased by 6.0% to EUR 269.5 million, aligning with previous guidance.
- The company gained market share in Germany and Europe, with notable increases in several countries.
- A stable dividend of EUR 2.40 per share is proposed, pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on July 11, 2025.
- For FY 2025/26, net sales are expected to be at or slightly above the previous year's level, with adjusted EBIT projected to remain stable amid cost concerns.
- The Group's investments included EUR 183.7 million for new store openings and modernization efforts, with a focus on digitalization and service development.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at HORNBACH Holding is on 21.05.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.763,97PKT (+0,52 %).
+0,19 %
-0,19 %
+11,09 %
+32,95 %
+31,77 %
-8,63 %
+82,25 %
+29,80 %
+361,63 %
ISIN:DE0006083405WKN:608340
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte