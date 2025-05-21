Boosts Sales & Profits While Expanding Market Share

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHORNBACH Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HORNBACH Holding
    HORNBACH Group defies market challenges with steady growth and strategic investments, poised for continued success in the European market.

    Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
    • HORNBACH Group reported FY 2024/25 net sales of EUR 6.2 billion, reflecting a growth of 0.6% despite a challenging consumer environment.
    • Adjusted consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) increased by 6.0% to EUR 269.5 million, aligning with previous guidance.
    • The company gained market share in Germany and Europe, with notable increases in several countries.
    • A stable dividend of EUR 2.40 per share is proposed, pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on July 11, 2025.
    • For FY 2025/26, net sales are expected to be at or slightly above the previous year's level, with adjusted EBIT projected to remain stable amid cost concerns.
    • The Group's investments included EUR 183.7 million for new store openings and modernization efforts, with a focus on digitalization and service development.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at HORNBACH Holding is on 21.05.2025.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.763,97PKT (+0,52 %).


    HORNBACH Holding

    ISIN:DE0006083405WKN:608340





