SoftwareOne Boosts Margins Despite Q1 2025 Revenue Dip
SoftwareOne navigates financial challenges with strategic cost management and acquisitions, setting the stage for a promising future.
Foto: KEYSTONE | URS FLUEELER - picture alliance
- SoftwareOne reported a 5.7% decline in group revenue YoY in constant currency for Q1 2025, but achieved a 2.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA, improving the margin to 19.8% due to cost reductions.
- The cost reduction program was completed with CHF 88 million in annualized savings, surpassing the initial target of CHF 70 million.
- Revenue in the NORAM region declined by 31.3% YoY due to GTM-related sales execution issues and macroeconomic uncertainty, but actions are being taken to drive a turnaround in H2 2025.
- Software & Cloud Marketplace revenue declined by 11.3% YoY due to changes in Microsoft incentives, while Software & Cloud Services revenue remained flat with a slight increase of 0.1% YoY.
- SoftwareOne successfully reached over 90% acceptance in its tender offer for Crayon, with the closing expected in June 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.
- The company confirmed its 2025 outlook with expected revenue growth of 2-4% in constant currency and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24-26%, anticipating a turnaround in NORAM and strong momentum in H2 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at SoftwareONE Holding is on 21.08.2025.
+0,32 %
+1,22 %
+23,92 %
+9,51 %
-57,83 %
-41,27 %
-60,40 %
-56,10 %
ISIN:CH0496451508WKN:A2PTSZ
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte