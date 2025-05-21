Ernst Russ AG: Q1 2025 Thrives Amid Global Challenges

Ernst Russ AG maintained stable business performance in Q1 2025 despite global uncertainties, with a focus on fleet strategy and robust operations.

The company is divesting minority shareholdings to simplify ownership structures, increasing stakes in vessels Hebe, Rubina, and Venetia, and selling the vessel Andante.

Financial performance in Q1 2025 showed a revenue decline by EUR 6.0m to EUR 40.9m, but operating profit (EBIT) increased by EUR 19.3m to EUR 40.3m due to vessel sales.

Consolidated net income rose to EUR 24.6m, and equity increased to EUR 284.3m with an equity ratio of 80.4%.

The ER-Group expects 2025 revenue between EUR 147m and EUR 167m, with EBIT from shipping operations between EUR 43m and EUR 73m, and total EBIT including vessel sales between EUR 75m and EUR 105m.

Ernst Russ AG aims to position itself as a transparent, dynamic shipping stock with a simplified ownership structure and proactive shareholder engagement.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Ernst Russ is on 23.05.2025.

The price of Ernst Russ at the time of the news was 5,9300EUR and was up +1,37 % compared with the previous day.

27 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,9000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,51 % since publication.





