M1 Kliniken: 2024 Earnings Surge & Global Leadership Ambitions

M1 Kliniken AG reported strong earnings growth in 2024, with group revenue increasing by 7% to EUR 339.2 million.

The Beauty segment revenue rose by 30% to EUR 91.7 million, contributing significantly to overall growth.

EBITDA increased by 52% to EUR 32.0 million, while EBIT grew by 70% to EUR 26.8 million.

The company aims to establish M1 Med Beauty as the leading global brand for aesthetic treatments, targeting revenues of EUR 200 to 300 million by 2029.

A proposed dividend of EUR 0.50 per share reflects the Group's commitment to its dividend policy.

M1 Kliniken AG operates 58 clinics across ten countries, emphasizing high-quality aesthetic medical services.

