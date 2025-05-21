    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPorsche AG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Porsche AG
    Porsche AG 2025: Fast-Track Rescaling, Steady Dividends

    Porsche AG is steering towards a promising future, blending innovation with fiscal prudence to ensure enduring success.

    Foto: Marijan Murat - dpa
    • Porsche AG is accelerating the rescaling of the company while maintaining a stable dividend.
    • CEO Dr. Oliver Blume emphasizes investing in the future to make Porsche more profitable long-term, despite short-term resource needs.
    • The Executive and Supervisory Boards propose a dividend of 2.30 euros per ordinary share and 2.31 euros per preferred share for the 2024 financial year.
    • Porsche plans a strategic realignment, including expanding its product portfolio with combustion engines and plug-in hybrids, and cutting around 3,900 jobs by 2029.
    • In 2024, Porsche achieved group sales of 40.1 billion euros and an operating profit of 5.6 billion euros, with a solid performance despite challenges.
    • Porsche expects 2025 consolidated sales of 37 to 38 billion euros, with a BEV share of 20 to 22 percent, and plans to distribute around 50 percent of its net income to shareholders.

    The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Porsche AG is on 21.05.2025.

    The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 45,37EUR and was down -1,91 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.023,50PKT (-0,04 %).


