First art storage facility of its kind in Saudi Arabia / ATHR and Hasenkamp open art depot Jeddah - built according to international museum standards (FOTO)
Cologne/Jeddah (ots) - Saudi Arabia is getting its first specialised art storage
facility. The Art Storage by ATHR is the result of a collaboration between ATHR,
one of the Kingdom's leading contemporary art galleries, and Hasenkamp, the
German art logistics specialist. Located in the centre of Jeddah, the art
storage facility is aimed at museums, galleries and collectors with the highest
demands for security and climate stability. The opening will take place on 24
May.
Museum-grade technology
The warehouse is located in the Al-Nakheel district, on an elevated site
protected from flooding. Inside: a controlled climate of 20 to 22 degrees
Celsius, precisely regulated humidity and gas-based fire suppression - no water
is used here. Dust protection, privacy and round-the-clock surveillance are a
matter of course. Access is strictly controlled.
Space for large formats and meetings
Ceiling heights, doors and transportation routes are designed for monumental
works. A showroom with museum lighting allows for professional viewing of the
works. The facility also offers space for events and previews - art is not just
stored here, it is shown.
German logistics, local vision
"As Hasenkamp we are contributing our experience from over 100 years in art
logistics. The warehouse in Jeddah meets all the standards that international
collections demand today," says Thomas Schneider, managing director of
Hasenkamp.
For Mohammed Hafiz, co-founder and managing director of ATHR, the project is
part of a long-term strategy: "We have been building Saudi Arabia's cultural
infrastructure for years. With The Art Storage, we are creating a place where
art is safely stored - and at the same tome can be experienced by the public."
50 years of experience, newly bundled
The on-site team brings together more than five decades of experience in art
handling, installation and special packaging. It has its own workshop for
custom-made crates, as well as administrative offices and customer
areas.Hasenkamp has been present in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi
Arabia for more than two decades - and has closely followed the cultural changes
in the region.
About hasenkamp
The logistics company Hasenkamp, founded in 1903, is managed in the 5th
generation by its owners Hans-Ewald Schneider and Dr. Thomas Georg Schneider and
by Ralf Ritscher. In addition to its headquarters in Cologne, Germany, the
family-owned company has more than 40 locations worldwide. Around 1,000
employees lend a hand when it comes to planning, transport and storage of
sensitive and valuable goods. Today, tradition and innovation at Hasenkamp are
based on a regularly audited DIN and ISO certified quality, environmental and
energy management process. This points the company's path into a sustainable
future. Hasenkamp divides its activities into four business units: Fine Art,
Relocation, Archive Depot and Final Mile Services.
http://www.hasenkamp.com
