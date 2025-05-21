First art storage facility of its kind in Saudi Arabia / ATHR and Hasenkamp open art depot Jeddah - built according to international museum standards (FOTO)

Cologne/Jeddah (ots) - Saudi Arabia is getting its first specialised art storage

facility. The Art Storage by ATHR is the result of a collaboration between ATHR,

one of the Kingdom's leading contemporary art galleries, and Hasenkamp, the

German art logistics specialist. Located in the centre of Jeddah, the art

storage facility is aimed at museums, galleries and collectors with the highest

demands for security and climate stability. The opening will take place on 24

May.



Museum-grade technology





The warehouse is located in the Al-Nakheel district, on an elevated site

protected from flooding. Inside: a controlled climate of 20 to 22 degrees

Celsius, precisely regulated humidity and gas-based fire suppression - no water

is used here. Dust protection, privacy and round-the-clock surveillance are a

matter of course. Access is strictly controlled.



Space for large formats and meetings



Ceiling heights, doors and transportation routes are designed for monumental

works. A showroom with museum lighting allows for professional viewing of the

works. The facility also offers space for events and previews - art is not just

stored here, it is shown.



German logistics, local vision



"As Hasenkamp we are contributing our experience from over 100 years in art

logistics. The warehouse in Jeddah meets all the standards that international

collections demand today," says Thomas Schneider, managing director of

Hasenkamp.



For Mohammed Hafiz, co-founder and managing director of ATHR, the project is

part of a long-term strategy: "We have been building Saudi Arabia's cultural

infrastructure for years. With The Art Storage, we are creating a place where

art is safely stored - and at the same tome can be experienced by the public."



50 years of experience, newly bundled



The on-site team brings together more than five decades of experience in art

handling, installation and special packaging. It has its own workshop for

custom-made crates, as well as administrative offices and customer

areas.Hasenkamp has been present in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi

Arabia for more than two decades - and has closely followed the cultural changes

in the region.



About hasenkamp



The logistics company Hasenkamp, founded in 1903, is managed in the 5th

generation by its owners Hans-Ewald Schneider and Dr. Thomas Georg Schneider and

by Ralf Ritscher. In addition to its headquarters in Cologne, Germany, the

family-owned company has more than 40 locations worldwide. Around 1,000

employees lend a hand when it comes to planning, transport and storage of

sensitive and valuable goods. Today, tradition and innovation at Hasenkamp are

based on a regularly audited DIN and ISO certified quality, environmental and

energy management process. This points the company's path into a sustainable

future. Hasenkamp divides its activities into four business units: Fine Art,

Relocation, Archive Depot and Final Mile Services.



