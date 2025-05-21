First art storage facility of its kind in Saudi Arabia / ATHR and Hasenkamp open art depot Jeddah - built according to international museum standards (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAether Holdings AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Aether Holdings
    Cologne/Jeddah (ots) - Saudi Arabia is getting its first specialised art storage
    facility. The Art Storage by ATHR is the result of a collaboration between ATHR,
    one of the Kingdom's leading contemporary art galleries, and Hasenkamp, the
    German art logistics specialist. Located in the centre of Jeddah, the art
    storage facility is aimed at museums, galleries and collectors with the highest
    demands for security and climate stability. The opening will take place on 24
    May.

    Museum-grade technology

    The warehouse is located in the Al-Nakheel district, on an elevated site
    protected from flooding. Inside: a controlled climate of 20 to 22 degrees
    Celsius, precisely regulated humidity and gas-based fire suppression - no water
    is used here. Dust protection, privacy and round-the-clock surveillance are a
    matter of course. Access is strictly controlled.

    Space for large formats and meetings

    Ceiling heights, doors and transportation routes are designed for monumental
    works. A showroom with museum lighting allows for professional viewing of the
    works. The facility also offers space for events and previews - art is not just
    stored here, it is shown.

    German logistics, local vision

    "As Hasenkamp we are contributing our experience from over 100 years in art
    logistics. The warehouse in Jeddah meets all the standards that international
    collections demand today," says Thomas Schneider, managing director of
    Hasenkamp.

    For Mohammed Hafiz, co-founder and managing director of ATHR, the project is
    part of a long-term strategy: "We have been building Saudi Arabia's cultural
    infrastructure for years. With The Art Storage, we are creating a place where
    art is safely stored - and at the same tome can be experienced by the public."

    50 years of experience, newly bundled

    The on-site team brings together more than five decades of experience in art
    handling, installation and special packaging. It has its own workshop for
    custom-made crates, as well as administrative offices and customer
    areas.Hasenkamp has been present in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi
    Arabia for more than two decades - and has closely followed the cultural changes
    in the region.

    About hasenkamp

    The logistics company Hasenkamp, founded in 1903, is managed in the 5th
    generation by its owners Hans-Ewald Schneider and Dr. Thomas Georg Schneider and
    by Ralf Ritscher. In addition to its headquarters in Cologne, Germany, the
    family-owned company has more than 40 locations worldwide. Around 1,000
    employees lend a hand when it comes to planning, transport and storage of
    sensitive and valuable goods. Today, tradition and innovation at Hasenkamp are
    based on a regularly audited DIN and ISO certified quality, environmental and
    energy management process. This points the company's path into a sustainable
    future. Hasenkamp divides its activities into four business units: Fine Art,
    Relocation, Archive Depot and Final Mile Services.

