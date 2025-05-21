Deutsche Rück Group maintains profit-oriented growth course (FOTO)
Düsseldorf (ots) - The Deutsche Rück Group further expanded its business in the
2024 financial year while simultaneously strengthening its financial position.
Gross premiums written grew in all business areas, rising significantly by 18.3%
to around EUR2.1 billion. Net premiums earned increased by 17.5% to EUR1.4
billion. Growth came from both international markets and the German domestic
market. Total security resources rose by EUR375.8 million to more than EUR3.1
billion.
The highest premium increases came from the liability, accident and motor
insurance business and the other lines of insurance. In the liability, accident
and motor insurance lines, the second-largest segment of Deutsche Rück's
portfolio, gross premiums rose by 23.9% to EUR485.8 million. Gross premium
income in property insurance, which accounts for more than two-thirds of
Deutsche Rück Group's gross premiums, also grew strongly by 16.5% to EUR1.4
billion.
"We grew strongly and profitably in all business areas in 2024," says Frank
Schaar, Chief Executive Officer of the Deutsche Rück Group. "Our strategy of
gradually and purposefully internationalising our business over the recent years
is paying off."
The Group generated investment income of EUR74.8 million and achieved a net
profit after taxes of EUR14.5 million (previous year: EUR12.0 million).
Deutsche Rückversicherung AG and its subsidiary Deutsche Rückversicherung
Switzerland Ltd offer reinsurance cover on the European insurance market and
selected international markets. Thanks to outstanding long-term credit ratings
and consistent market performance, the Group companies are much sought-after and
well-established in Germany as one of the leading reinsurers.
Contact:
Jan Stepic
Spokesperson international media
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 211 4554-334
Mobile: +49 1515 6238811
mailto:jan.stepic@deutscherueck.de
http://www.deutscherueck.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117784/6039042
OTS: Deutsche Rückversicherung AG
