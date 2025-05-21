Deutsche Rück Group maintains profit-oriented growth course (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Düsseldorf (ots) - The Deutsche Rück Group further expanded its business in the
    2024 financial year while simultaneously strengthening its financial position.
    Gross premiums written grew in all business areas, rising significantly by 18.3%
    to around EUR2.1 billion. Net premiums earned increased by 17.5% to EUR1.4
    billion. Growth came from both international markets and the German domestic
    market. Total security resources rose by EUR375.8 million to more than EUR3.1
    billion.

    The highest premium increases came from the liability, accident and motor
    insurance business and the other lines of insurance. In the liability, accident
    and motor insurance lines, the second-largest segment of Deutsche Rück's
    portfolio, gross premiums rose by 23.9% to EUR485.8 million. Gross premium
    income in property insurance, which accounts for more than two-thirds of
    Deutsche Rück Group's gross premiums, also grew strongly by 16.5% to EUR1.4
    billion.

    In life business, the Deutsche Rück Group recorded a 9.7% increase in gross
    premiums to EUR84.2 million. In the 2024 financial year, the Deutsche Rück Group
    expanded its life and health reinsurance business to the markets of the Middle
    East and North Africa.

    "We grew strongly and profitably in all business areas in 2024," says Frank
    Schaar, Chief Executive Officer of the Deutsche Rück Group. "Our strategy of
    gradually and purposefully internationalising our business over the recent years
    is paying off."

    The Group generated investment income of EUR74.8 million and achieved a net
    profit after taxes of EUR14.5 million (previous year: EUR12.0 million).

    Deutsche Rückversicherung AG and its subsidiary Deutsche Rückversicherung
    Switzerland Ltd offer reinsurance cover on the European insurance market and
    selected international markets. Thanks to outstanding long-term credit ratings
    and consistent market performance, the Group companies are much sought-after and
    well-established in Germany as one of the leading reinsurers.

