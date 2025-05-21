ICG Enterprise Trust: Resilient Investments, Unstoppable Growth
ICG Enterprise Trust plc is riding a wave of impressive growth, defying economic challenges with robust financial results. With a 15% EBITDA growth and increased margins, ICGT showcases resilience and strategic prowess. As new investments surge and realization activities thrive, ICGT remains poised for continued success despite short-term market fluctuations.
- ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT) reported a 15% average LTM EBITDA growth for FY'25, indicating strong performance from operating companies.
- Margins increased by approximately 4%, with average revenue growth at 11%, addressing concerns about the challenging economic environment.
- New investments are accelerating, and realization activities showed an average 19% uplift in carrying values upon exit.
- Short-term volatility is expected, but the five- and ten-year total annualized NAV per share returns are 14.5% and 13.8%, respectively.
- ICGT follows a balanced capital return policy, reflecting its defensive growth strategy.
- The full report is available on Hardman & Co's website, and they offer opportunities for interested parties to meet the company.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ICG Enterprise Trust is on 06.10.2025.
