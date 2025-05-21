Republic of Suriname successfully launches new ePassport by OSD (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsOesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding
    Vienna (ots) - The Republic of Suriname announces the official launch of its new
    biometric ePassport for all Surinamese citizens. The new ePassport boasts a
    fully redesigned look, incorporating the iconic flora and fauna of the South
    American coastal state. With the new ePassport generation, the Republic of
    Suriname also enhances the security of its passport through cutting-edge
    features like a polycarbonate datapage and multiple laser security elements.

    One of the most modern ePassports in South America

    The new Suriname ePassport features an exceptional design inspired by the
    country's rich natural heritage. "OSD is proud to have been selected by the
    Republic of Suriname to supply the new generation of highly secure ePassports,"
    states Claudia Schwendimann, CEO of OSD International GmbH. The new passport
    generation showcases vibrant multicolour intaglio printing and integrates
    state-of-the-art security features such as true-colour UV elements, multiple
    laser security features, a transparent window and surface embossing.

    Successful Launch at End of April 2025

    The ePassport was officially rolled out on April 25th, 2025, with Mr.
    Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname, becoming the
    first official passport holder. "We are delighted to introduce our citizens to
    one of the most secure and beautifully designed passports in the world,
    showcasing our country's rich heritage and commitment to security. This marks a
    significant milestone for the representation of the Republic of Suriname on the
    international stage," comments Prewien Ramadhin, Director e-Government Cabinet
    of the President of the Republic of Suriname.

    For a full visual guide through the passport, visit:
    https://youtu.be/EOmmb0eQrmo

    Leading role in ID solutions on five continents

    With the Suriname project, OSD reaffirms its position as a leading provider of
    secure identity solutions, offering innovative solutions for both physical and
    digital identity management - trusted by numerous customers on five continents.

    Thomas Pascher
    Head of Marketing & Communications
    Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH | Austrian State Printing House
    P: +43 664 88690977 | mailto:pascher@staatsdruckerei.at

