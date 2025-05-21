Republic of Suriname successfully launches new ePassport by OSD (FOTO)
One of the most modern ePassports in South America
The new Suriname ePassport features an exceptional design inspired by the
country's rich natural heritage. "OSD is proud to have been selected by the
Republic of Suriname to supply the new generation of highly secure ePassports,"
states Claudia Schwendimann, CEO of OSD International GmbH. The new passport
generation showcases vibrant multicolour intaglio printing and integrates
state-of-the-art security features such as true-colour UV elements, multiple
laser security features, a transparent window and surface embossing.
Successful Launch at End of April 2025
The ePassport was officially rolled out on April 25th, 2025, with Mr.
Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname, becoming the
first official passport holder. "We are delighted to introduce our citizens to
one of the most secure and beautifully designed passports in the world,
showcasing our country's rich heritage and commitment to security. This marks a
significant milestone for the representation of the Republic of Suriname on the
international stage," comments Prewien Ramadhin, Director e-Government Cabinet
of the President of the Republic of Suriname.
For a full visual guide through the passport, visit:
https://youtu.be/EOmmb0eQrmo
Leading role in ID solutions on five continents
With the Suriname project, OSD reaffirms its position as a leading provider of
secure identity solutions, offering innovative solutions for both physical and
digital identity management - trusted by numerous customers on five continents.
Contact:
Thomas Pascher
Head of Marketing & Communications
Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH | Austrian State Printing House
P: +43 664 88690977 | mailto:pascher@staatsdruckerei.at
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135463/6039500
OTS: Austrian State Printing House (OSD)
