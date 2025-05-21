Republic of Suriname successfully launches new ePassport by OSD (FOTO)

Vienna (ots) - The Republic of Suriname announces the official launch of its new

biometric ePassport for all Surinamese citizens. The new ePassport boasts a

fully redesigned look, incorporating the iconic flora and fauna of the South

American coastal state. With the new ePassport generation, the Republic of

Suriname also enhances the security of its passport through cutting-edge

features like a polycarbonate datapage and multiple laser security elements.



One of the most modern ePassports in South America





The new Suriname ePassport features an exceptional design inspired by the

country's rich natural heritage. "OSD is proud to have been selected by the

Republic of Suriname to supply the new generation of highly secure ePassports,"

states Claudia Schwendimann, CEO of OSD International GmbH. The new passport

generation showcases vibrant multicolour intaglio printing and integrates

state-of-the-art security features such as true-colour UV elements, multiple

laser security features, a transparent window and surface embossing.



Successful Launch at End of April 2025



The ePassport was officially rolled out on April 25th, 2025, with Mr.

Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname, becoming the

first official passport holder. "We are delighted to introduce our citizens to

one of the most secure and beautifully designed passports in the world,

showcasing our country's rich heritage and commitment to security. This marks a

significant milestone for the representation of the Republic of Suriname on the

international stage," comments Prewien Ramadhin, Director e-Government Cabinet

of the President of the Republic of Suriname.



For a full visual guide through the passport, visit:

https://youtu.be/EOmmb0eQrmo



Leading role in ID solutions on five continents



With the Suriname project, OSD reaffirms its position as a leading provider of

secure identity solutions, offering innovative solutions for both physical and

digital identity management - trusted by numerous customers on five continents.



