freenet Kicks Off 2025 Strong, Reaffirms Guidance
Freenet AG's Q1 2025 results showcase robust growth, with subscriber numbers soaring and revenues climbing, underscoring their strong market position.
Foto: Michael Piepgras/Wirestock Creators - stock.adobe.com
- freenet AG reported a subscriber increase of nearly 100,000, reaching 10.240 million by the end of Q1 2025.
- Revenues rose by 1.7% to EUR 604.4 million compared to EUR 594.5 million in the previous year.
- Adjusted EBITDA remained stable at EUR 126.1 million, slightly down from EUR 127.1 million in the prior year.
- The TV business saw an 8.4% growth in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting strong performance in the waipu.tv segment.
- Free cash flow increased by 1.7% to EUR 75.8 million, up from EUR 74.5 million in the previous year.
- The company confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, targeting adjusted EBITDA of EUR 520 million to EUR 540 million and free cash flow of EUR 300 million to EUR 320 million.
The next important date, Conference call on the results of the first quarter of 2025., at freenet is on 22.05.2025.
The price of freenet at the time of the news was 34,83EUR and was down -0,37 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,66EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,49 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.436,89PKT (-0,53 %).
-0,91 %
+3,66 %
-0,45 %
+18,17 %
+47,94 %
+52,63 %
+120,88 %
+8,56 %
+113,29 %
ISIN:DE000A0Z2ZZ5WKN:A0Z2ZZ
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte