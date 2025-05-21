freenet Kicks Off 2025 Strong, Reaffirms Guidance

freenet AG reported a subscriber increase of nearly 100,000, reaching 10.240 million by the end of Q1 2025.

Revenues rose by 1.7% to EUR 604.4 million compared to EUR 594.5 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA remained stable at EUR 126.1 million, slightly down from EUR 127.1 million in the prior year.

The TV business saw an 8.4% growth in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting strong performance in the waipu.tv segment.

Free cash flow increased by 1.7% to EUR 75.8 million, up from EUR 74.5 million in the previous year.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, targeting adjusted EBITDA of EUR 520 million to EUR 540 million and free cash flow of EUR 300 million to EUR 320 million.

The next important date, Conference call on the results of the first quarter of 2025., at freenet is on 22.05.2025.

The price of freenet at the time of the news was 34,83EUR and was down -0,37 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,66EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,49 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.436,89PKT (-0,53 %).





