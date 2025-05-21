Europe's Largest Inaugural Tech and Startup Event Opens in Berlin as the Continent Spurs Momentum for Open Innovation and AI Leadership (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNVIDIA AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu NVIDIA
    Berlin (ots) - Ministers and senior tech stakeholders from the European Union,
    Germany and the UAE inaugurate the momentous first edition of GITEX EUROPE x Ai
    Everything

    Berlin became the focal point of Europe's tech momentum and global digital
    cooperation as GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 opened its doors today at Messe
    Berlin, launching the region's largest inaugural tech, startup and digital
    investment event to capacity crowds and the biggest, most international lineup
    of tech and businesses converging in Europe. The show arrives at an inflection
    point in Europe's digital future, sparked by a continent-wide 'Choose Europe'
    movement to anchor the next wave of innovation, research, investment, talent and
    deep-tech breakthroughs on home ground; alongside a renewed impetus in Germany
    represented by the formation of a new government and the country's first digital
    ministry taking stewardship on digital transformation, AI excellence and data
    policy.

    Born in the UAE with global editions now running in seven countries, GITEX is
    the world's largest and best-rated tech and startup event, reflecting the UAE's
    wider national commitment to global digital collaboration. With the show's
    expansion into Europe, it echoes the UAE's shared commitment to advance
    innovation and scientific frontiers, recently strengthened with Abu Dhabi's MGX
    investment and Nvidia partnering to develop Europe's largest AI data center
    campus1 alongside the development of a new 5GW AI campus2, the largest of its
    kind outside the US to be based in Abu Dhabi.

    Welcome addresses led the inauguration ceremony from European and global
    leaders, including Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin; H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei,
    UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; Clara Chappaz, the Minister of AI
    and Digital of France; Thomas Jarzombek, Parliamentary State Secretary at the
    Federal Minister for Digital and State Modernization, Germany; Jan Kavalírek,
    Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Czech Republic; Franziska Giffey, Mayor
    of Berlin & Senator for Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Enterprises; and
    Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre, the global organiser of
    GITEX.

    With participation from over 100 countries, 1,400 tech companies, startups, and
    SMEs, more than 600 influential investors, and 500 industry leaders on-stage,
    the event sparked strategic dialogues on innovation, investment, policy shifts
    and business transformations, as well as catalysed collaborations at scale -
    across sectors and geographies. Taking place until 23 May at Messe Berlin, GITEX
