Europe's Largest Inaugural Tech and Startup Event Opens in Berlin as the Continent Spurs Momentum for Open Innovation and AI Leadership (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Ministers and senior tech stakeholders from the European Union,

Germany and the UAE inaugurate the momentous first edition of GITEX EUROPE x Ai

Everything



Berlin became the focal point of Europe's tech momentum and global digital

cooperation as GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 opened its doors today at Messe

Berlin, launching the region's largest inaugural tech, startup and digital

investment event to capacity crowds and the biggest, most international lineup

of tech and businesses converging in Europe. The show arrives at an inflection

point in Europe's digital future, sparked by a continent-wide 'Choose Europe'

movement to anchor the next wave of innovation, research, investment, talent and

deep-tech breakthroughs on home ground; alongside a renewed impetus in Germany

represented by the formation of a new government and the country's first digital

ministry taking stewardship on digital transformation, AI excellence and data

policy.





