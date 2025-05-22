    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple
    iPhone-Designer soll Technik für ChatGPT-Macher entwickeln

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • OpenAI holt iPhone-Designer Jony Ive ins Team.
    • Über 6,5 Milliarden Dollar für Ives Firma io investiert.
    • Neues Gerät zur Lebensumgebung der Nutzer in Planung.
    iPhone-Designer soll Technik für ChatGPT-Macher entwickeln
    Foto: Sven Hoppe - dpa

    SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Die ChatGPT-Entwicklerfirma OpenAI holt den einstigen iPhone-Designer Jony Ive an Bord. Man habe bereits vor zwei Jahren angefangen, über neue Geräte für die Ära Künstlicher Intelligenz nachzudenken und daran zu arbeiten, teilten Ive und OpenAI-Chef Sam Altman mit. Jetzt erwirbt OpenAI das von Ive dafür mitgegründete Unternehmen mit dem Namen io. OpenAI lasse sich den Neuzugang insgesamt fast 6,5 Milliarden Dollar kosten, berichteten der Finanzdienst Bloomberg und das "Wall Street Journal".

    Ive war jahrelang Chefdesigner von Apple und arbeitete seit Mitte der 90er Jahre eng mit Gründer Steve Jobs zusammen, bis zu dessen Tod 2011. In dieser Funktion verantwortete Ive das Design mehrerer Generationen von Apple-Geräten, von Mac-Computern über iPods bis hin zu iPhone und iPad. Vor allem das iPhone prägte das Aussehen von Smartphones entscheidend.

    Ive verließ Apple 2019 und gründete die eigene Firm LoveFrom. Über seine Projekte seitdem wurde nicht viel bekannt. Bei der vor einem Jahr zusätzlich gegründeten Firma io schlossen sich ihm unter anderem die Designerin Evans Hankey, die bis 2023 Ives Nachfolgerin bei Apple war, sowie Tang Tan an, der bis zum vergangenen Jahr das iPhone-Design verantwortete. Da auch Apple neue Geräte für das KI-Zeitalter brauchen dürfte, könnten die drei bei OpenAI mit der Zeit direkt mit ihrem früheren Arbeitgeber konkurrieren.

    Bei einem Auftritt vor OpenAI-Mitarbeitern sagten Altman und Ive dem "Wall Street Journal" zufolge, beim ersten Projekt gehe es um ein Gerät, das die Umgebung von Nutzern und deren Leben erfasse. Es sei als eine Ergänzung für Smartphones und Laptops gedacht.

    Der Kaufpreis für io liege bei fünf Milliarden Dollar in Form von OpenAI-Aktien, berichtete Bloomberg. Zudem habe OpenAI bereits Ende vergangenen Jahres einen Anteil von 23 Prozent an io erworben, wodurch die Gesamtinvestition nahezu 6,5 Milliarden Dollar erreiche. OpenAI ist nicht an der Börse notiert. In diesen Fällen gilt meist die Bewertung der Firma aus Finanzierungsrunden./so/DP/zb

    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
