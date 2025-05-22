Galenica Boosts Sales Surge
Galenica AG's dynamic start to 2025, marked by a 4.7% sales boost, sets a promising tone for the year, driven by strategic demand and robust sector performance.
- Galenica AG reported a sales growth of 4.7% to CHF 1,314.2 million in the first four months of 2025.
- The company experienced strong growth across all key business areas, driven by demand for GLP-1-based weight loss medications and a flu outbreak.
- Galenica confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting sales growth of 3-5% and EBIT growth of 4-6%.
- The Products & Care segment saw net sales of CHF 571.6 million, a 5.3% increase, with notable growth in both B2C and B2B sectors.
- The Logistics & IT segment generated net sales of CHF 1,086.2 million, reflecting a 4.8% increase, with strong performance in both wholesale and IT services.
- Upcoming key dates include the publication of half-year results on August 7, 2025, and a sales update on October 23, 2025.
-0,32 %
+5,94 %
+5,53 %
+9,06 %
+31,65 %
+34,94 %
+39,62 %
+137,14 %
ISIN:CH0360674466WKN:A2DN0K
