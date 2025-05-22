    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSchoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SBO Shines in Q1 Despite Global Challenges

    SBO showcased resilience with Q1 sales of MEUR 129.2, improved margins, and a strategic rebranding to 'SBO AG,' despite economic challenges.

    • SBO reported Q1 sales of MEUR 129.2, despite macroeconomic instability impacting the oil industry.
    • EBITDA decreased to MEUR 26.4, but the margin improved to 20.4%.
    • EBIT fell to MEUR 18.3, with an EBIT margin of 14.2%.
    • Profit after tax was MEUR 13.0, translating to EUR 0.83 per share.
    • Free cash flow significantly improved to MEUR 13.3, driven by lower working capital needs.
    • The company announced a legal name change to "SBO AG" as part of its strategic realignment.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 22.05.2025.

    The price of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment at the time of the news was 32,48EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    35 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,45EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.


    Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment

    -1,22 %
    -2,67 %
    +8,26 %
    -6,03 %
    -28,10 %
    -50,38 %
    +26,69 %
    -42,19 %
    -54,16 %
    ISIN:AT0000946652WKN:907391





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SBO Shines in Q1 Despite Global Challenges SBO showcased resilience with Q1 sales of MEUR 129.2, improved margins, and a strategic rebranding to 'SBO AG,' despite economic challenges.