SBO Shines in Q1 Despite Global Challenges

SBO reported Q1 sales of MEUR 129.2, despite macroeconomic instability impacting the oil industry.

EBITDA decreased to MEUR 26.4, but the margin improved to 20.4%.

EBIT fell to MEUR 18.3, with an EBIT margin of 14.2%.

Profit after tax was MEUR 13.0, translating to EUR 0.83 per share.

Free cash flow significantly improved to MEUR 13.3, driven by lower working capital needs.

The company announced a legal name change to "SBO AG" as part of its strategic realignment.

