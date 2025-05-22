Boost NFON with AI & Recurring Revenue Growth

NFON AG's total revenue increased by 4.0% to EUR 22.1 million, driven by AI solutions and recurring revenue.

Recurring revenue rose to 93.9% of total revenue, highlighting the strength of NFON's business model.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 2.6 million despite growth investments, with a solid liquidity base of EUR 13.6 million.

NFON's strategic focus on AI-based communication solutions is becoming increasingly important for revenue growth.

The company confirms its FY 2025 guidance, anticipating revenue growth of 8% to 10% and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 13.5 million and EUR 15.5 million.

NFON supports around 55,000 business customers in Europe with AI-based communication solutions, enhancing efficiency and flexibility.

The next important date, Financial Results Q1 2025, at NFON is on 22.05.2025.

The price of NFON at the time of the news was 6,8000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,7750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,37 % since publication.





