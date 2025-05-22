STRABAG SE: 3M/2025 Trading Shows Strong Output & Order Growth
STRABAG SE's impressive start to 2025 is marked by significant growth and strategic expansion, setting ambitious targets for the year ahead.
- STRABAG SE reported an 8% increase in output volume for the first quarter of 2025, reaching €3,716.19 million.
- The order backlog exceeded €28 billion for the first time, marking a 14% increase compared to the previous year.
- The acquisition of the Georgiou Group in Australia contributed significantly to the growth in both output and order backlog.
- The company aims for a 2025 output volume of approximately €21 billion and an EBIT margin of at least 4.5%.
- STRABAG SE's employee count increased by 2% year-on-year, reaching 76,823 full-time equivalents.
- Significant project acquisitions were made in high-tech production, energy, and mobility infrastructure sectors, contributing to the increased order backlog.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at STRABAG is on 27.05.2025.
The price of STRABAG at the time of the news was 83,20EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.
24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 83,15EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.
ISIN:AT000000STR1WKN:A0M23V
