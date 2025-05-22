Baloise-Holding: Secure Your Future with Top Pension Solutions

Baloise's Perspectiva semi-autonomous solution experienced a successful year with a value gain of over 9% and attracted more than 500 new companies, reaching a total of 5,186 companies by the end of the reporting year.

The Perspectiva collective foundation has a funding ratio of 105%, an interest rate of 2.0% on retirement assets, and covers around 22,750 insured individuals with assets worth over CHF 1.9 billion.

Baloise's comprehensive insurance solution offers maximum safety and security, especially for SMEs, with a full guarantee and an interest rate of 1.5% on retirement savings above the income threshold.

Despite geopolitical tensions and market volatility, Baloise achieved a profit of CHF 51 million in the occupational pension business, a 10% increase from the previous year, and reported net investment income of CHF 286 million.

The rejection of the BVG reform highlights challenges in the Swiss occupational pension system, with Baloise committed to developing innovative solutions to ensure stability and security in pension provision.

Baloise, a European company with over 160 years of history, employs 8,000 people and generated a business volume of around CHF 8.6 billion in 2024, with shares listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

