Bajaj Boosts PIERER Mobility & KTM in Restructuring Efforts
Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. backs a €525 million restructuring for KTM AG, with timely quota fulfillment and leadership changes on the horizon.
Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
- Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. provides funding to PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG for restructuring proceedings.
- The restructuring plan for KTM AG includes a 30% quota approved by creditors, totaling EUR 525 million.
- A loan of EUR 450 million is granted to KTM AG, with an additional EUR 150 million provided to PIERER Mobility AG for quota payments.
- The restructuring plan quotas for KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH, and KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH will be fulfilled on time.
- Stefan Pierer will step down from the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG in June 2025, with Verena Schneglberger-Grossmann appointed as a new member.
- The announcement does not constitute an offer of securities and is not for distribution in certain jurisdictions.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 30.05.2025.
The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 19,700EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +9,14 % since publication.
ISIN:AT0000KTMI02WKN:A2JKHY
