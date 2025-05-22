CTS Eventim: Triumphant 2025 Start
CTS EVENTIM starts 2025 strong, reporting a 22% revenue boost in Q1, driven by major ticket sales and strategic integrations, promising a dynamic year ahead.
- CTS EVENTIM reported a 22.0% revenue growth in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024, with consolidated revenue reaching EUR 498.6 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.9% to EUR 100.3 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.1%.
- The Ticketing segment saw a revenue rise of 16.9% to EUR 213.6 million, driven by major onsales for popular international artists.
- The Live Entertainment segment recorded a 24.5% revenue increase to EUR 291.8 million, with adjusted EBITDA up by 29.8% to EUR 11.6 million.
- The integration of See Tickets Group and France Billet is ongoing, with expected synergies and profitability improvements as higher-margin business models are implemented.
- CTS EVENTIM is the leading ticketing provider in Europe and the second-largest globally, having sold over 300 million tickets annually and generating EUR 2.8 billion in revenue in 2024.
