CTS Eventim: Triumphant 2025 Start

CTS EVENTIM reported a 22.0% revenue growth in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024, with consolidated revenue reaching EUR 498.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.9% to EUR 100.3 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.1%.

The Ticketing segment saw a revenue rise of 16.9% to EUR 213.6 million, driven by major onsales for popular international artists.

The Live Entertainment segment recorded a 24.5% revenue increase to EUR 291.8 million, with adjusted EBITDA up by 29.8% to EUR 11.6 million.

The integration of See Tickets Group and France Billet is ongoing, with expected synergies and profitability improvements as higher-margin business models are implemented.

CTS EVENTIM is the leading ticketing provider in Europe and the second-largest globally, having sold over 300 million tickets annually and generating EUR 2.8 billion in revenue in 2024.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at CTS Eventim is on 22.05.2025.

