The Naga Group: Q1 2025 Results & New Monthly Market Updates!
NAGA Group AG is making waves in 2025 with a 7% revenue boost in Q1, driven by increased trading and commission income, despite a temporary dip in EBITDA margin due to strategic marketing efforts.
- NAGA Group AG reported a 7% increase in Q1 2025 revenue to EUR 16.4 million, driven by higher commission income and increased trading activity.
- EBITDA for Q1 2025 was EUR 1.0 million, with a temporary decline in EBITDA margin to 6% due to increased marketing expenses aimed at growth and brand building.
- The number of newly funded accounts rose by 6.5% to 6,088, indicating improved conversion rates from registrations to active clients.
- NAGA Group AG plans to publish regular interim announcements and monthly key performance indicators to enhance transparency and communication with investors.
- The company anticipates returning to 2023 revenue levels in 2025, with expectations of a substantial improvement in EBITDA margin due to synergies across the Group.
- NAGA is a German fintech company offering a SuperApp that integrates social trading, stock and crypto investing, and neo banking, operating in over 100 countries.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at The Naga Group is on 30.06.2025.
The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,6150EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6060EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,46 % since publication.
-5,84 %
+4,32 %
+27,75 %
-3,65 %
-20,77 %
-85,07 %
-76,98 %
-80,67 %
ISIN:DE000A161NR7WKN:A161NR
