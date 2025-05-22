The Naga Group: Q1 2025 Results & New Monthly Market Updates!

NAGA Group AG reported a 7% increase in Q1 2025 revenue to EUR 16.4 million, driven by higher commission income and increased trading activity.

EBITDA for Q1 2025 was EUR 1.0 million, with a temporary decline in EBITDA margin to 6% due to increased marketing expenses aimed at growth and brand building.

The number of newly funded accounts rose by 6.5% to 6,088, indicating improved conversion rates from registrations to active clients.

NAGA Group AG plans to publish regular interim announcements and monthly key performance indicators to enhance transparency and communication with investors.

The company anticipates returning to 2023 revenue levels in 2025, with expectations of a substantial improvement in EBITDA margin due to synergies across the Group.

NAGA is a German fintech company offering a SuperApp that integrates social trading, stock and crypto investing, and neo banking, operating in over 100 countries.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at The Naga Group is on 30.06.2025.

The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,6150EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6060EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,46 % since publication.





