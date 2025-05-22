2G Energy AG Boosts Q1 Output by 10% to €84.6M

2G Energy AG reported a 10% increase in total output for Q1 2025, reaching EUR 84.6 million compared to EUR 76.7 million in the previous year.

Sales for Q1 2025 were EUR 69.9 million, slightly up from EUR 69.5 million, but many projects are delayed due to customer issues in Eastern Europe.

The Management Board confirmed sales and EBIT forecasts for 2024 and 2025, expecting sales of EUR 430 to 450 million for 2025.

EBIT for Q1 2025 was negative at EUR -3.3 million, down from EUR +0.9 million in the previous year, primarily due to delayed final invoices.

The company is experiencing strong demand in core markets, particularly in the USA and Germany, driven by a growing need for decentralized energy solutions.

2G Energy AG employs over 900 people and operates in more than 50 countries, with a focus on sustainable power plants and combined heat and power systems.

