2G Energy AG Boosts Q1 Output by 10% to €84.6M
2G Energy AG powers ahead with a 10% output surge in Q1 2025, yet faces hurdles with project delays in Eastern Europe. Operating in over 50 countries, 2G Energy AG remains a leader in sustainable power solutions, despite current financial setbacks. With robust demand in the USA and Germany, 2G Energy AG is poised for growth, reaffirming its sales and EBIT forecasts for the coming years.
- 2G Energy AG reported a 10% increase in total output for Q1 2025, reaching EUR 84.6 million compared to EUR 76.7 million in the previous year.
- Sales for Q1 2025 were EUR 69.9 million, slightly up from EUR 69.5 million, but many projects are delayed due to customer issues in Eastern Europe.
- The Management Board confirmed sales and EBIT forecasts for 2024 and 2025, expecting sales of EUR 430 to 450 million for 2025.
- EBIT for Q1 2025 was negative at EUR -3.3 million, down from EUR +0.9 million in the previous year, primarily due to delayed final invoices.
- The company is experiencing strong demand in core markets, particularly in the USA and Germany, driven by a growing need for decentralized energy solutions.
- 2G Energy AG employs over 900 people and operates in more than 50 countries, with a focus on sustainable power plants and combined heat and power systems.
The next important date, Q1 Key Figures and Business Development, at 2G ENERGY is on 22.05.2025.
The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 29,80EUR and was down -10,71 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,45EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,18 % since publication.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.