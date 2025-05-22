CHAPTERS Group: New Holding Formed with Fintiba & Expatrio Shares
CHAPTERS Group AG is strategically enhancing its influence in the financial tech sector by consolidating shares in Fintiba and Expatrio into a new holding company. This move not only boosts their stake to 61.8% but also sets the stage for substantial revenue growth, with projections soaring to €42 million by 2024. Looking ahead, CHAPTERS foresees robust organic growth and significant synergies, promising a prosperous future for their financial technologies segment.
- CHAPTERS Group AG has entered into an agreement to contribute shares in Fintiba GmbH and Expatrio Global Services GmbH into a new holding company, increasing its indirect stake from approximately 55% to 61.8%.
- Fintiba and Expatrio operate in the Financial Technologies segment, providing financial services for international students and professionals in Germany.
- The pro forma revenue for the Financial Technologies segment is expected to reach €42 million for the 2024 financial year, more than doubling prior revenue levels.
- At closing, net financial debt for the segment will be €116 million, with €18 million provided as a shareholder loan by CHAPTERS, primarily for a share buyback from existing Expatrio shareholders.
- The purchase price for Fintiba shares will initially be deferred as a seller loan, with plans for a non-cash capital increase for shareholders post-transaction.
- For the 2025 financial year, CHAPTERS anticipates low double-digit organic growth in the Financial Technologies segment, with significant revenue and EBITDA growth expected from 2026 onwards due to synergies from the transaction.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at CHAPTERS Group is on 23.05.2025.
The price of CHAPTERS Group at the time of the news was 38,30EUR and was down -1,29 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE0006618309WKN:661830
