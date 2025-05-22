The Platform Group Unveils Game-Changing Fulfillment Solution
The Platform Group AG has taken a bold leap into logistics with TPG Fulfillment GmbH, a cutting-edge solution in Gladbeck, promising streamlined operations and robust growth potential.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has launched its own fulfillment solution by establishing TPG Fulfillment GmbH in May 2025, located in Gladbeck.
- A logistics warehouse with 12,000 square meters of space has been acquired to handle logistics for TPG's partners.
- The fulfillment solution allows partners to store goods and process returns, consolidating previously isolated warehouses across Germany into one location.
- Carsten Heider, a logistics expert, has been appointed as Managing Director of the new logistics center, which has a daily shipment capacity of 12,500 parcels.
- The Platform Group AG operates in 26 industries, serving both B2B and B2C customers, and reported sales of EUR 525 million in 2024 with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million.
- The logistics center has the potential for modular expansion to accommodate future growth in space requirements.
