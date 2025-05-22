Oldenburgische Lbk 0.05% Shines with Record Q1 Start for 2025
OLB kicked off 2025 with record-breaking success, showcasing remarkable growth and strategic prowess. With a 45% surge in pre-tax profits and a robust return on equity, OLB is setting new benchmarks. The integration of Degussa Bank and collaboration with Tulp fueled significant customer business expansion. As OLB transitions to new ownership, it remains committed to ambitious targets and sustainable growth.
- OLB achieved its best-ever starting quarter in 2025, with a pre-tax profit of EUR 103.0 million, a 45% increase from the previous year.
- The integration of Degussa Bank significantly contributed to growth in customer business, enhancing OLB's performance.
- Return on equity after taxes was 16.4%, exceeding the strategic target, with an adjusted return of 17.7% considering the planned dividend.
- OLB's loan volume expanded to EUR 25.6 billion, driven by organic and inorganic growth, including cooperation with the Dutch mortgage platform Tulp.
- Operating income reached EUR 192.4 million, a 23% increase, with net interest income rising by nearly 20% due to loan business expansion.
- OLB is preparing for a transition to new ownership under Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, with strategic medium-term targets confirmed, including a cost-income ratio of no more than 40%.
