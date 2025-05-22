CHAPTERS Group: Fintiba & Expatrio Unite in Fintech Expansion
Fintiba and Expatrio's merger, backed by FIB Frankfurt International Bank AG, heralds a new era in financial services for international students and professionals in Germany, with significant growth and innovation on the horizon.
- CHAPTERS Group AG's subsidiary, Fintiba, has merged with Expatrio to expand its Financial Technologies segment.
- The merger aims to enhance investment in products for international students and skilled professionals in Germany, with a comprehensive offering through collaboration with FIB Frankfurt International Bank AG.
- Post-transaction, the Financial Technologies segment reports pro-forma revenues of €42 million for 2024, more than double the previous level.
- Bastian Krieghoff, CEO of Fintiba, will join the Executive Board of CHAPTERS Group AG.
- The merger includes Fintiba's acquisition of Coracle, increasing market share, and aims for significant growth potential and positive financial outlook, with expected organic growth starting from 2026.
- The strategic partnership with Frankfurt International Bank AG will offer new financial products, including current accounts and debit cards, to support international students and professionals in Germany.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at CHAPTERS Group is on 23.05.2025.
The price of CHAPTERS Group at the time of the news was 37,90EUR and was down -2,32 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE0006618309WKN:661830
