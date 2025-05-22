Nabaltec Surges with Revenue Boost in Q1 2025

Nabaltec AG reported consolidated revenues of EUR 54.7 million in Q1 2025, a 1.2% increase compared to Q1 2024.

EBIT for the same period was EUR 4.1 million, reflecting an 18.0% decrease, with an EBIT margin of 7.5%.

The company confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting revenue growth of 3% to 5% and an EBIT margin between 7% and 9%.

Revenue in the "Functional Fillers" segment rose to EUR 40.3 million (+4.1%), while "Specialty Aluminas" saw a decline to EUR 14.4 million (-6.1%).

Cash flow from operating activities decreased to EUR 12.9 million, down from EUR 31.7 million in the previous year, with increased investment outflow for capacity expansion.

Nabaltec plans to continue expanding its market position through capacity growth and process optimization, despite challenges in key sectors like e-mobility and steel production.

