Lenzing AG Secures EUR 545M Syndicated Loan for Growth

Lenzing AG has successfully signed a syndicated loan of EUR 545 million, consisting of a term loan and a revolving facility.

The financing is intended to strengthen the company's liquidity reserves in preparation for upcoming refinancing needs.

The loan includes a EUR 355 million term loan and a EUR 190 million revolving credit facility, both with a three-year term and extension options.

CFO Nico Reiner stated that the financing reflects strong confidence from the banking market and affirms Lenzing's solid position in the global fiber market.

In Q1 2025, Lenzing reported a 4.8% increase in revenue to EUR 690.2 million and a net profit of EUR 31.7 million, marking its first positive quarterly result since Q3 2022.

Lenzing aims for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050, aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

