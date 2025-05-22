    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple

    Oberbürgermeister Thomas Kufen eröffnet nach dem Komplettumbau den neuen XXXLutz in Essen (FOTO)

    Essen (ots) -

    - In nur neun Monaten wurde das Möbelhaus mit dem Roten Stuhl auf einer
    Verkaufsfläche von rund 30.000 Quadratmetern komplett umgebaut
    - Erstmals Inspirationsfläche mit trendigen Möbeln von Kare Design
    - Völlig neues Einkaufserlebnis: XXXLutz präsentiert in Essen ein digitales
    Möbelhaus der Extra-Klasse mit erstmals zwei Selbstbedienungskassen
    - XXXLutz Versprechen: Unerreichte Auswahl, Präsenz aller namhaften Hersteller
    und gelebter Rundum-Service in exzellenter Qualität, dazu der garantiert beste
    Preis

    Alles neu macht der Mai! Mit einer Gesamtinvestition von 15 Millionen Euro baut
    die inhabergeführte XXXLutz Unternehmensgruppe ihren Erfolgsstandort in Essen
    weiter aus. Dank des aufwändigen Komplettumbaus zeigt sich XXXLutz in der
    Ruhrmetropole fortan als das Einrichtungshaus der Extraklasse und setzt Maßstäbe
    auf einer Fläche so groß wie fünf Fußballfelder!

    Die neue Einrichtungs-Attraktion der Region ist offiziell eröffnet: Essens
    Oberbürgermeister Thomas Kufen hat an diesem Donnerstag (22. Mai 2025) gemeinsam
    mit Alois Kobler (CEO XXXLutz Deutschland), Gebietsverkaufsleiter Carsten König
    und Hausleiter Rolf Pretzel das symbolische rote Band des neuen XXXLutz
    Möbelhauses in der Hans-Böckler-Straße durchtrennt. In der Rekord-Umbauzeit von
    nur neun Monaten ist ein topmodernes digitales Möbelhaus entstanden! XXXLutz in
    Essen bietet mit der Fertigstellung des Millionen-Projektes ein besonderes
    Einkaufserlebnis für die ganze Familie.

    "Wer so viel Geld wie XXXLutz investiert, der glaubt fest an den Standort Essen
    und an seine Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter", sagte Oberbürgermeister Thomas
    Kufen: "XXXLutz setzt mit diesem Umbau Maßstäbe und zeigt, wie moderner
    Erlebniseinkauf für die gesamte Familie aussieht. Glück auf!"

    Die über 125 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter von XXXLutz haben ein neues und
    spektakuläres "Zuhause": Auf der baulich komplett veränderten und neu
    konzipierten Verkaufsfläche von 30.000 Quadratmetern lässt das Möbelhaus keine
    Wünsche offen und präsentiert alles rund ums Einrichten in Perfektion. Noch mehr
    Auswahl, noch größere Markenvielfalt und der bekannt exzellente Kundenservice -
    darauf dürfen sich die Kunden mit der großen Neueröffnung bei XXXLutz freuen.
    Gefeiert wird mit zahlreichen Aktionen für Groß und Klein. Auch über die
    Eröffnungstage hinaus gibt es Nachlässe von mindestens 20 Prozent in allen
    Abteilungen. Inhaber der Freundschaftskarte erhalten zusätzlich nochmals Rabatte
    von weiteren 35 Prozent.

    Reibungslose Umbauphase und große Kunden-Vorfreude

    "Trends erkennen, sie schnell umsetzen und damit der Zeit voraus sein - das ist
    unser Ziel, und das haben wir hier in Essen in Perfektion umgesetzt. Wir sind
