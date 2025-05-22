init innovation in traffic systems Approves Dividend Boost!

init innovation in traffic systems SE reported a 40% year-on-year revenue increase in Q1 2025, reaching EUR 70 million.

The company forecasts annual revenue of over EUR 300 million and EBIT exceeding EUR 30 million for 2025.

Shareholders approved a dividend increase to EUR 0.80 per share, totaling over EUR 7.9 million in distributions.

The order backlog as of March 31, 2025, stands at EUR 375 million, indicating strong demand for the company's solutions.

The company is focusing on AI and cloud solutions to address the shortage of skilled workers in the transport sector.

A key growth area identified is account-based ticketing systems, exemplified by the Automated Fare Collection System being implemented in Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The price of init innovation in traffic systems at the time of the news was 39,15EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,38 % since publication.





