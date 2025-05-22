Amadeus FiRe: 2025 AGM Backs Dividend with Strong Support

Amadeus Fire AG held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 22, 2025, in a virtual format, allowing shareholders to participate from any location.

The AGM approved a dividend of €4.03 per share with 99.99% of the votes, representing a return of over 5% based on a share price of €79.50.

Shareholders expressed confidence in corporate governance by approving the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Boards for the 2024 financial year and the remuneration system for the Supervisory Board.

The AGM renewed the authorization for virtual general meetings, enhancing participation and transparency for future meetings.

The Management Board provided insights into business development and strategic priorities, confirming an outlook for 2025 with expected consolidated revenue between €387 million and €417 million.

Amadeus Fire AG continues to invest in digital transformation and aims to strengthen its market position in personnel services and continuing education despite a challenging economic environment.

The next important date, The translation of "Virtuelle Hauptversammlung" to English is "Virtual General Meeting.", at Amadeus FiRe is on 22.05.2025.

The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 79,30EUR and was down -0,69 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 79,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,50 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.431,88PKT (-0,85 %).





