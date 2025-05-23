NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNFON AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu NFON

    NFON AG: BUY

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • NFON AG: Kaufempfehlung mit Kursziel von 12,30 EUR.
    • Q1'25 Umsatz stieg um 4% auf 22,1 Mio. EUR.
    • Positive Entwicklung bei ARPU und FCF trotz Investitionen.
    23.05.2025
    NFON AG
    ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: BUY
    from: 23.05.2025
    Target price: EUR 12.30
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    More to come after solid start into the year; chg.

    Q1'25 sales increased by 4.0% yoy to EUR 22.1m (eNuW: EUR 22.4m), of which EUR 20.8m were of recurring nature, implying a 94.0% recurring revenue ratio. Main driver of the increasing top-line was botario, which was acquired at the end of Q3'24. With EUR 0.8m sales in Q1 (+52% yoy), botario explained about 90% of Q1 growth, thus implying organic growth of only 0.4%. The reasons for the flattish organic sales development are as follows. (1) As planned, non-recurring (especially hardware) sales further decreased by 0.9% yoy to EUR 1.3m. (2) The migration of DTS clients to the NFON platform was binding resources at partners, that could not be used for seat growth. The good thing is, that 40% of clients were already migrated in the first quarter and the remaining 60% are expected to be so until YE.

    Improving ARPU. For the first time since Covid, NFON achieved a Q1 blended ARPU of above EUR 10 with EUR 10.02, clearly reflecting the increasing focus on premium solutions, which is seen to drive ARPU and thus margins further going forward.

    Despite an improved gross margin (+1.9pp to 86%), adj. EBITDA slightly decreased yoy to EUR 2.6m (Q1:24: EUR 2.8m), implying a margin of 11.8%. Main reason for the decline were planned investments in personnel and other OpEx related to AI initiatives. Nevertheless, NFON was able to improve FCF significantly from EUR 0.2m in Q1'24 to EUR 1.1m on the back of favorable WC swings.

    Guidance confirmed. After a solid start to the year, management confirmed the FY25 guidance of 8-10% sales growth and EUR 13.5-15.5m adj. EBITDA. Reaching the mid-point would require 10.6% sales growth on average in the coming quarters as well as a 16.3% adj. EBITDA margin. Despite the, top-line wise, slow start this looks absolutely achievable in our view, as (1) the DTS migration is proceeding well, which should already become visible in Q2, (2) lead-times in the core business are already normalizing (3) strategic price increases starting in May as well as new AI products (e.g. voicemail transcription, NIA) gaining traction. Moreover, the tune of quarterly investments into AI and personnel should normalize, thus benefitting margins.

    We keep our conviction in the case, which has the potential to become one of the key-players in AI supported communication services, backed by a strong core business. We hence reiterate BUY with a EUR 12.30 PT and keep the stock in our NuWays Alpha List.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32708.pdf
    https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

