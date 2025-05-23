Alzchem Group: Dr. Jürgen Sans Named COO in Succession Success

Alzchem Group AG has completed its long-term succession planning for the Management Board.

Dr. Jürgen Sans has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective from January 1, 2026, for a three-year term.

Dr. Sans has over 27 years of experience with Alzchem and previously led the Innovation and Research & Development division.

He succeeds Klaus Englmaier, who will retire at the end of 2025 after significantly contributing to the company's development.

The Management Board will consist of Andreas Niedermaier (CEO), Andreas Lösler (CFO), Martina Spitzer (CSO), and Dr. Jürgen Sans (COO) starting January 1, 2026.

Alzchem Group AG generated sales of €554.2 million and EBITDA of €105.3 million in 2024, employing around 1,700 people across multiple locations.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Alzchem Group is on 30.07.2025.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 118,60EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.452,19PKT (+0,18 %).





