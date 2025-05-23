16 BROD 27 PIK: Brödernas Group Delays 2025 Financial Report
Brödernas Group AB faces a pivotal moment as it navigates financial turbulence. The company has postponed its annual financial report amid a crucial restructuring effort. This postponement triggers a default event on its substantial bond issuance. CEO Richard Forsshéll is at the helm, guiding stakeholders through this challenging phase.
- Brödernas Group AB delays the publication of its annual audited consolidated financial statements, originally due in April 2025.
- The delay is due to an ongoing restructuring process to prevent presenting misleading figures.
- This delay results in an event of default under the company's SEK 175,000,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds.
- The bonds are identified by ISIN NO0013250597.
- Richard Forsshéll, CEO of Brödernas Group AB, is the contact person for further information.
- The announcement was disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group, and is available on www.eqs-news.com.
