    16 BROD 27 PIK: Brödernas Group Delays 2025 Financial Report

    Brödernas Group AB faces a pivotal moment as it navigates financial turbulence. The company has postponed its annual financial report amid a crucial restructuring effort. This postponement triggers a default event on its substantial bond issuance. CEO Richard Forsshéll is at the helm, guiding stakeholders through this challenging phase.

    • Brödernas Group AB delays the publication of its annual audited consolidated financial statements, originally due in April 2025.
    • The delay is due to an ongoing restructuring process to prevent presenting misleading figures.
    • This delay results in an event of default under the company's SEK 175,000,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds.
    • The bonds are identified by ISIN NO0013250597.
    • Richard Forsshéll, CEO of Brödernas Group AB, is the contact person for further information.
    • The announcement was disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group, and is available on www.eqs-news.com.




    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
