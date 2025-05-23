The Platform Group Soars: Q1 GMV, Sales & Profit Surge

The Platform Group AG reported a significant increase in Q1 2025, with GMV growing by 86.9% to EUR 356.3 million compared to Q1 2024.

Net sales rose by 49.0% to EUR 160.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 87.1% to EUR 15.9 million.

Consolidated net profit grew by 41.1% to EUR 18.2 million, resulting in earnings per share of EUR 0.90.

The number of active customers increased by 29.5% to 5.7 million, with an average shopping basket value rising by 66.7% to EUR 125.

The company confirmed its increased forecast for 2025, expecting GMV of EUR 1.3 billion and net sales between EUR 680 million and EUR 700 million.

The Platform Group AG made four acquisitions in Q1 2025 and anticipates further growth in the number of partners and products on its platforms.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 11,850EUR and was up +2,82 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.





