    ChatGPT-Mutter eröffnet erstes deutsches Büro in München

    MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI, der Konzern hinter ChatGPT, hat in München sein erstes deutsches Büro eröffnet. Zunächst startet es mit rund einem Dutzend Mitarbeitern; die Zahl soll aber noch steigen, wie das Unternehmen mitteilt. Weltweit ist es der zwölfte Standort. Deutschland sei eines der Top-Fünf-Länder in Sachen Nutzung von ChatGPT, sagte OpenAI-Chefökonom Ronnie Chatterji. Letztlich sei man hierhergekommen, weil es eine sehr große Nachfrage gebe.

    Für die Entscheidung zugunsten von München als deutschen Standort sei vor allem ausschlaggebend gewesen, dass es dort so viele Unternehmen von Industrie bis zum Start-up gebe, sagte Nicholas Turley, Produktchef von ChatGPT.

    Auch die gute Zusammenarbeit mit der Technischen Universität und anderen großen akademischen Institutionen spiele eine Rolle. "Aber es bleibt hoffentlich nicht unser einziges deutsches Büro." Zudem soll sich das Büro nicht auf Bayern fokussieren, sondern bundesweit agieren, wie OpenAI betont.

    Söder: So breit wie möglich machen

    Der Bayerische Ministerpräsident Markus Söder (CSU) sagte beim Festakt zur Büroeröffnung am Donnerstagabend mit Blick auf die Größe des Standorts: "Wir wollen, dass ihr euch so breit wie möglich macht." Bayern werde alles tun, um OpenAI zu halten. Er selbst arbeite viel mit ChatGPT, sagte Söder. "Weil jeder blöde Krempel, den ich wissen will, den weiß ChatGPT."

    "OpenAI nach München geholt zu haben, ist ein echter Coup für den Digitalstandort Bayern", sagte der bayerische Digitalminister Fabian Mehring (Freie Wähler). Das gelte auch in Kombination mit anderen Branchengrößen wie Apple , Microsoft oder Google , die bereits große Standorte in München haben.

    "Wie heute OpenAI haben auch diese globalen Champions an der Isar einst klein angefangen, und wir haben gesehen, wie dynamisch sie gewachsen sind und welche Bedeutung sie jetzt für Bayerns Wirtschaft haben", sagte er. "Bei OpenAI erwarte ich eine ganz ähnliche Entwicklung im Herzen von München."

    Weckruf nicht überhören

    Die Tech- und Digitalwirtschaft habe das Potenzial, "die neue Leitindustrie unseres Landes zu werden", sagte Mehring. "KI und Co. bewirken die große industrielle Revolution unserer Zeit und werden den Wohlstand der Welt neu verteilen. Diesen Weckruf zur digitalen Zeitenwende dürfen wir nicht überhören, sonst werden wir Wohlstandsverluste erleben, von denen wir keine Vorstellung haben."

    Mit Verspätung großen Sprachmodellen nachzueifern, wie es sie in den USA und Asien bereits gebe, sei nicht der Weg zu digitaler Souveränität, betonte der Minister. "Wir setzen stattdessen darauf, hierzulande die konkreten KI-Anwendungen für Wirtschaft und Gesellschaft zu entwickeln - und dafür ist es essenziell, inzwischen nahezu alle großen Tech-Konzerne der Welt bei uns in München zu haben."

    Wirtschaftsminister Hubert Aiwanger (Freie Wähler) sagte, "die Ansiedelung von OpenAI zeigt: Bayern ist für internationale Tech-Unternehmen zunehmend die erste Adresse". Er erwartet dadurch auch starke Impulse bei der Umsetzung von KI in mittelständischen Unternehmen. Diese sei ein entscheidender Faktor für die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit./ruc/DP/stk

     

