Boerse Stuttgart Commodities startet neue physisch gedeckte Gold-ETCs - EUWAX Gold Core und EUWAX Gold Traceable

Nun, wir hatten schon schlechtere Tage....Sehr schöne Zahlen.Flow Traders 4Q and FY 2024 ResultsAmsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders Ltd. (Euronext: FLOW) announces its unaudited 4Q and FY 2024 results.Flow Traders posts record fourth quarter results and the second-best fiscal year results in its 20-year history with €159.0m and €479.3m in Total Income, respectively. The company also ends 2024 with record levels of Trading Capital and Shareholders' Equity at €775m and €766m, respectively.Financial HighlightsFY 2024For full year 2024, Net Trading Income totaled €467.8m and Total Income was €479.3m, increases of 56% and 58% when compared to €300.3m and €303.9m in FY 2023, respectively.Flow Traders' ETP Value Traded increased by 5% in FY 2024 to €1,545b from €1,465b in FY 2023.Fixed Operating Expenses for the year totaled €179.1m, an increase of 3% from €174.1m in FY 2023, which is in-line with guidance.Total Operating Expenses for the year was €264.4m, an increase of 12% from €236.3m in FY 2023, due mostly to higher variable employee compensation expenses.EBITDA for the year was €214.9m, up 218% compared to €67.5m in FY2023. EBITDA margin was 45% in FY 2024 vs. 22% in FY 2023.Total Net Profit for the year totaled €159.5m with basic EPS of €3.69 and diluted EPS of €3.56, a more than four-fold increase compared to €36.2m, €0.84 and €0.81 in FY 2023, respectively.CEO StatementMike Kuehnel, CEO"Flow Traders closed out 2024 with a record fourth quarter and the second-best year in the company's 20-year history. Following the strategic decision to accelerate the expansion of our trading capital base last July, the additional capital has enabled us to capture additional opportunities and leverage dislocations in the market during a period of heightened volatility across different regions and asset classes. Following one of the calmest markets in recent memory in 2023, we were able to achieve a 69% return on average trading capital in 2024. This demonstrates the robustness and coverage of our trading strategies and is a result of the company's growth and diversification strategy.In the fourth quarter, market trading volumes and volatility increased meaningfully across Europe and Asia, and within equity and digital assets. We were able to capitalize on this increased activity given the significant multi-year investments in talent and technology that we made in Asia and digital assets. Additionally, our partnerships with emerging financial infrastructure providers, such as the Börse Stuttgart Digital and Wormhole partnerships in the digital assets space and OpenYield in the fixed income space, will allow the company to further participate in and shape the future of financial markets.As digital assets continue to gain acceptance by governments and institutions around the world, we believe Flow Traders has a pivotal role to play given our strong capabilities in both traditional finance and digital assets ecosystems. With our unique distribution network, technology and pricing capabilities, we aim to be an important bridge by connecting various stakeholders to bring the 24/7 trading currently available in digital assets to the traditional financial landscape. Our partnership with DWS and Galaxy in AllUnity is one example of a platform which we believe could be pivotal in achieving this transition.Looking forward to 2025, we will continue to invest in the expansion of our trading capabilities and increasing sophistication, with tailored investments in technology and additional talent given the attractive opportunities in front of us. Opportunities which would otherwise not be possible without the accelerated growth of our trading capital base as a result of our trading capital expansion plan. To offset some of the additional investments, we stay fully committed to the streamlining and automation work to systematically improve efficiency and strengthen our core operations as the firm continues to grow and scale."Preliminary Financial Calendar24 April 2025 1Q25 Trading Update