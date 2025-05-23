    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple
    Trump will iPhone-Produktion in den USA und droht mit Zöllen

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Trump droht Apple mit 25% Importzoll auf iPhones.
    • Produktion in den USA gefordert, nicht in Indien.
    • Apple-Aktien fallen, hohe Investitionen nötig.
    Foto: Sven Hoppe - dpa

    WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US-Präsident Donald Trump droht Apple mit Importzöllen in Höhe von 25 Prozent. Er habe Apple-Chef Tim Cook schon vor langer Zeit darüber informiert, dass er erwarte, dass das Unternehmen iPhones, die in den USA verkauft würden, in den USA hergestellt und gebaut würden, "nicht in Indien oder sonst wo", schrieb Trump auf seinem Online-Sprachrohr Truth Social. "Wenn das nicht der Fall ist, muss Apple einen Zoll von mindestens 25 Prozent an die USA zahlen." Apple-Aktien standen vorbörslich deutlich unter Druck.

    Aus der Trump-Regierung kommen schon seit einiger Zeit Forderungen, Apple solle das iPhone - das wichtigste Produkt des Konzerns - auch in den USA bauen. Experten halten dagegen, das würde gewaltige Investitionen erfordern und die Smartphones drastisch verteuern.

    Apple hatte in den vergangenen Jahrzehnten unter Cooks Regie Lieferketten in Asien mit riesigen Fabriken vor allem in China aufgebaut. Bereits in den vergangenen Jahren verstärkte der iPhone-Konzern die Fertigung in Indien und Vietnam. Ein Auslöser dafür waren Lieferengpässe nach Covid-Lockdowns in China./nau/DP/jha

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Apple Aktie

    Die Apple Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -3,73 % und einem Kurs von 171,9 auf Tradegate (23. Mai 2025, 13:59 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Apple Aktie um -5,77 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -1,14 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Apple bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,57 Bil..

    Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0133. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4700 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 202,43USD. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Apple Aktie empfehlen 4 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 167,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 253,00USD was eine Bandbreite von -2,41 %/+47,85 % bedeutet.




