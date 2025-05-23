    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple

    UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.05.2025 - 15.15 Uhr

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Trump plant 50%-Zölle auf EU-Waren ab Juni.
    • Apple droht Zoll von 25% für iPhones aus dem Ausland.
    • Chiquita entlässt Tausende wegen Streik in Panama.
    dpa-AFX-Überblick - UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.05.2025 - 15.15 Uhr
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    ROUNDUP: Trump will 50-Prozent-Zölle auf EU-Waren ab Juni

    WASHINGTON - Im Handelsstreit mit der Europäischen Union hat sich US-Präsident Donald Trump für Strafzölle in Höhe von 50 Prozent ausgesprochen. Diese Abgabe für Waren aus der EU solle am 1. Juni in Kraft treten, schrieb der Republikaner auf seinem Online-Sprachrohr Truth Social. "Es gibt keine Zölle, wenn das Produkt in den Vereinigten Staaten gebaut oder hergestellt wird", fügte er hin. Zu den laufenden Verhandlungen schrieb Trump, dass diese zu nichts führten.

    Trump will iPhone-Produktion in den USA und droht mit Zöllen

    WASHINGTON - US-Präsident Donald Trump droht Apple mit Importzöllen in Höhe von 25 Prozent. Er habe Apple-Chef Tim Cook schon vor langer Zeit darüber informiert, dass er erwarte, dass das Unternehmen iPhones, die in den USA verkauft würden, in den USA hergestellt und gebaut würden, "nicht in Indien oder sonst wo", schrieb Trump auf seinem Online-Sprachrohr Truth Social. "Wenn das nicht der Fall ist, muss Apple einen Zoll von mindestens 25 Prozent an die USA zahlen." Apple-Aktien standen vorbörslich deutlich unter Druck.

    Kreise: Stahlkonzern Salzgitter denkt über Verkauf von Abfüllsparte KHS nach

    NEW YORK - Der Stahlhersteller Salzgitter AG erwägt Kreisen zufolge einen milliardenschweren Verkauf der Abfüll- und Verpackungsanlagentochter KHS. Das Geschäft könnte dabei mit bis zu einer Milliarde Euro bewertet werden, wie die Nachrichtenagentur Bloomberg am Donnerstag unter Berufung auf mit der Angelegenheit vertraute Personen berichtete. Die Überlegungen seien in einem frühen Stadium und eine formelle Prüfung oder Verkaufsprozess seien noch nicht im Gange.

    Bayer winkt für Augenmittel Eylea Zulassung in EU für längere Behandlung

    BERLIN - Der Pharma- und Agrarchemiekonzern Bayer kann sich Hoffnungen auf eine Zulassung seines Kassenschlagers Eylea für eine längere Behandlung in der EU machen. Der Ausschuss für Humanarzneimittel (CHMP) der Europäischen Arzneimittelagentur (EMA) habe eine Zulassungserweiterung für das Augenmittel empfohlen, teilte der Dax -Konzern am Freitag in Berlin mit.

    PC-Riese Lenovo hält trotz US-Importzöllen an Produktion in China fest

    PEKING - Der weltgrößte PC-Hersteller Lenovo will trotz der US-Importzölle an der Produktion in China festhalten. "China gibt uns eine Menge Vorteile bei der Fertigung", sagte Firmenchef Yang Yuanqing dem "Wall Street Journal" und verwies auf Kosten und Effizienz.

    Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für Susvimo bei diabetischer Retinopathie

    BASEL - Der schweizerische Pharmakonzern Roche hat in den USA eine dritte Zulassung für das Augenmedikament Susvimo erhalten. Dieses sei von der Gesundheitsbehörde FDA zur Behandlung der diabetischen Retinopathie (DR) zugelassen worden, teilte Roche am Donnerstagabend mit.

    Chiquita entlässt Tausende Bananenarbeiter in Panama

    PANAMA-STADT - Der internationale Bananenriese Chiquita hat in Panama die Entlassung Tausender Mitarbeiter angekündigt, die seit fast einem Monat streiken. Durch die ungerechtfertigte Arbeitsniederlegung in Farmen und Betriebszentren seien wirtschaftliche Verluste in Höhe von mindestens 75 Millionen US-Dollar (66 Mio. Euro) entstanden, teilte das Unternehmen mit. ROUNDUP: TV-Deal: Telekom kauft Rechte für Männer- und Frauen-WM

    BERLIN - Die Telekom hat den Zuschlag für die Übertragungsrechte der Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft im kommenden Jahr erhalten. Mit ihrem Bezahlsender MagentaTV wird das Telekommunikationsunternehmen die 104 Partien der WM 2026 für ihre Kunden zeigen. Zu dem Rechte-Paket gehören weitere Turniere, darunter die Frauen-WM 2027.

    Heraeus-Konzern bekommt neuen Chef

    HANAU - Führungswechsel beim hessischen Technologiekonzern Heraeus: Der bisherige operative Geschäftsführer Frank Stietz wird neuer Vorsitzender der Geschäftsführung und damit Chef von weltweit rund 16.400 Beschäftigten. Er löst Jan Rinnert ab, der das Familienunternehmen zwölf Jahre lang führte.

    Weitere Meldungen

    -Roche-Krebsmittel Itovebi erhält positive Empfehlung in Europa -BASF baut neues Gefahrenabwehrzentrum in Ludwigshafen -ROUNDUP/Preis-Streit beendet: Edeka verkauft bald wieder Kellogg's -Kontroverse Debatte im Bundestag über Heizungsgesetz-Reform -BDL: Bund soll Kosten für Passagierkontrolle mittragen -ROUNDUP: ChatGPT-Mutter eröffnet erstes deutsches Büro in München -Start der neuen 'Avengers'-Filme verschiebt sich
    -Flughafenchef verspricht höhere Pünktlichkeit im Sommer -Hubig will Entschädigungsregel für Flugreisende verteidigen -ROUNDUP: Bundesregierung uneins im Umgang mit Atomkraft auf EU-Ebene -Roche veröffentlicht aufdatierte Studiendaten zu Krebsmittel Columvi -ChatGPT-Mutter eröffnet erstes deutsches Büro in München -Grüne fordern neuen Verkehrsminister zu Tempo bei Brückensanierung auf -Bundesweite Proteste für bezahlbare Mieten
    -Linke-Chefin Schwerdtner: Mietpreisbremse reicht nicht -Warnstreik bei Brauereien Gaffel und Reissdorf
    -KI-Software greift in Test zu Erpressung aus Selbstschutz°

    Kundenhinweis:
    ROUNDUP: Sie lesen im Unternehmens-Überblick eine Zusammenfassung. Zu diesem Thema gibt es mehrere Meldungen auf dem dpa-AFX Nachrichtendienst. /jha

     

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
